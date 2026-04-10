Charlotte Hornets Standings Update and Scoreboard Watch for April 10

The Charlotte Hornets did not play last night, and there weren't very many games that impacted them in the standings. However, there was one very important game, and it arguably went the best way possible for the bugs.

The Toronto Raptors beat the Miami Heat. Technically, it was a win-win, as we covered yesterday. The Heat losing buries them further in the 10 spot, while a Raptors loss would've brought them closer to Charlotte.

Ultimately, with a difficult slate ahead, the Raptors' win was more beneficial. It raises the odds that the Hornets avoid the 10 seed and at least get to host a Play-In game. Here are the full standings now:

5. Toronto Raptors

6. Atlanta Hawks: 0 GB

7. Orlando Magic: 1 GB

8: Philadelphia 76ers: 2 GB

9: Charlotte Hornets: 2 GB

10. Miami Heat: 4 GB

Today's NBA slate

Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James (4) handles the ball against the Detroit Pistons | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The schedule today has a ton of games that matter for the Hornets. They play the Detroit Pistons, a rematch of a six-point home loss marred by the infamous fight. The Hornets really need to win this one, and even though they're locked in as the one seed, they seem to be playing starters, including Cade Cunningham.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat visit the Washington Wizards. Bam Adebayo won't go for 83 again, but the Heat are expected to win. The Hornets need one win or a Miami loss the rest of the way to ensure Charlotte won't land in the 10th spot.

The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Atlanta Hawks today. The Hawks losing would benefit the Hornets, although the Hornets would need to win as well. If that happens, the gap between them would shrink to one with one game left.

However, the Hawks play the Heat in the final game of the season. A Hawks win there would cement the Heat as the 10th seed, so perhaps a Hawks loss now will help later since they will still need to win games and won't rest starters for that game.

To the same end, the Boston Celtics are playing the New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks are playing the Toronto Raptors. A Celtics win or a Knicks loss locks the Celtics into the two seed, but a Knicks win, while it would help the Hornets by dropping the Raptors, would keep them ahead of the Cavs for the four seed.

In that case, there's a chance the Knicks would rest starters for the final game against the Hornets. At this point, with such hard games left, the Hornets will take every break they can get, so that would be beneficial.

The Philadelphia 76ers face the Indiana Pacers. Even without Joel Embiid, it's hard to forecast a loss, but the Hornets would benefit if Philadelphia was upset. That would, with a Hornets win, flip the two in the standings.

The Orlando Magic are also in action against the Chicago Bulls. A loss by Orlando and a win by Charlotte would flip those two teams as well, since Charlotte owns the tiebreaker after beating the Magic three times.

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