The calendar has officially flipped to February, meaning the NBA trade deadline is just four days away. Things have been relatively quiet on the market, but deadlines create urgency.

I put out the bat signal on X for questions about the Charlotte Hornets' trade deadline plans, and my faithful followers came through with some doozies. This is part one of the trade deadline mailbag, with part two coming on Monday. Let's dive in.

From @Daltonst23: Do you see bench upgrades happening?

I'll answer your question with two questions: Do you consider Tre Mann an upgrade over Collin Sexton? Do you consider Liam McNeeley an upgrade over Josh Green?

I would be surprised if the Hornets flipped anything in their war chest of assets to pursue a bench piece that can help the team in 2026. The more likely option is for Charlotte to move a member of their current bench mob for future assets and replace them internally.

The only way I can see a bench 'upgrade' happening is if Charlotte works Sexton, Green, or Mann into a multi-team team trade that nets them future second round picks and a positive contributor who's contract expires this summer. Outside of that, I think the Hornets' deadline moves will be facilitating ones to help teams complete larger deals like Chicago did in the Keon Ellis for De'Andre Hunter swap over night, or some small moves that alter the fringes of the roster.

From @CaptRegulator: Do you think it is best to go for as many wins as possible or to pull back and get as good a draft pick as possible?

At this point the toothpaste is out of the tube -- the Hornets have to play out the next few months with the playoffs in mind.

Charlotte's month of January was historic. The Hornets ran roughshod over everyone in their path and established themselves as a legitimate threat to the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference; this team is too good to sell parts at the deadline and tank for a draft pick.

Doing so would be antithetical to 'Hornets DNA,' and could potentially create a rift between the coaching staff, the players, and the front office.

Cade Cunningham has been vocal about how last season's first round playoff series between the Pistons and the Knicks supercharged Detroit up the standings in 2025-26. The prevailing thought is that playing for draft picks is in the best interest of the Hornets' franchise long-term goals, but there is an argument to be made that losing a hard fought first round series to a championship contender could be just as valuable.

From @Air_Hicks22: Would you trade Dallas' top two protected 2027 first-round pick and Miami's 2027 first-round pick with two other picks + Bridges, Sexton, Salaün, and McNeely for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Would I? Yes, absolutely. A starting five of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, Antetokounmpo, and Moussa Diabaté would be scary good.

Would Milwaukee budge on that deal? Probably not.

According to reports from NBA insiders, the Bucks are looking for the sun, moon, and stars in a trade package for the two-time MVP. I don't foresee a world in which the Hornets make a move for Giannis without trading one of Ball, Miller, or Knueppel.

If I'm the Hornets, I wouldn't move one of those three in a deal for a 31-year-old Giannis who is due a market-setting contract in the summer of 2027 that he might not even sign in Charlotte. Acquiring Giannis for only a year-and-a-half isn't worth breaking up your talented big three, no matter how good the Greek Freak is.

From @gottahavajava: Instead of trading Sexton they should extend him to a reasonable deal. Thoughts?

If Sexton could play every game like he did in Saturday afternoon's win against the Spurs this would be a no-brainer. He is a talented scorer that can provide life to a lineup when things get stagnant, and at his best, Sexton is a valuable contributor worth keeping around.

However, for all of the good Sexton brings off the bench, his tunnel vision can be maddening at times. The veteran guard has the propensity to go rouge with the ball in his hands, straying from Charlotte's preferred 'all for one, one for all' offensive approach.

That being said, I'm not opposed to bringing him back for the right number. He's clearly a valuable voice in the locker room and Sexton does embody much of what 'Hornets DNA' seems to be about.

Here are a couple of contracts that were signed last summer that could be similar to what Sexton gets offered on the open market:

Dennis Schröder: Three-years, $44.4 million

Caris LeVert: Two-years, $28 million

Davion Mitchell: Two-years, $24 million

Tre Mann: Three-years, $24 million

In my opinion, any Sexton deal is contingent on getting off of the two-years and $16M owed to Tre Mann from 2026-2028. If the Hornets accomplish that in either of the next two transaction windows, I think there is a chance they re-sign Sexton to a deal similar to Davion Mitchell's two-year contract.

The Hornets need to keep their long-term books clean for Miller and Knueppel's inevitable rookie max extensions, so financial flexibility will be key for them going forward. As long as Sexton is willing to ink a team-friendly deal, there is merit to bringing him back.

