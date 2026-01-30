Kon Knueppel Reflects on Hornets' Clutch Win vs. Mavs: 'We're Going to Stay Hot'

The matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and the Dallas Mavericks might as well have been a 2024-25 Duke Basketball reunion. Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg headlined, but Sion James was there as well.

Flagg had the most points ever in a game by a teenager, dropping an efficient 49 points with 10 rebounds and three assists. Knueppel, not to be too outdone by his primary Rookie of the Year competitor, had an efficient 34 points with eight made threes on 12 attempts.

Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

James came off the bench and didn't score, but he posted eight rebounds. Knueppel also provided four rebounds, three assists, and one steal. That steal came in the final seconds against Flagg, and it led to Flagg fouling his former teammate.

Knueppel sank his two free throws, and Flagg missed the final shot, and the Hornets escaped with a win, their fifth straight. Knueppel talked after the game about the win and what he expects for a suddenly surging Hornets squad.

🎙️ Kon Knueppel: "We're getting hot, and I think we're gonna stay hot."



"We just got a spirit about us right now. It starts when you're on the road and beat OKC, the best team in the league, gives you confidence... we're a good basketball team. We're starting to really believe… pic.twitter.com/9IqhzAtNpz — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) January 30, 2026

"We're getting hot, and I think we're gonna stay hot," he said after the 123-121 win on the road. The Hornets are 10-6 in the month of January, and they have six road wins by 15 or more points.

"We just got a spirit about us right now. It starts when you're on the road and beat OKC, the best team in the league, gives you confidence," Knueppel added. "We're a good basketball team. We're starting to really believe that about ourselves and coming out and hunting every night."

The Hornets moved to seven games under .500, which is partly influenced by a slow start with Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball suffering injuries. The Hornets are 3-7 without Ball and 3-14 without Miller.

Knueppel has been a steadying force in the lineup, missing just one game with an ankle injury. He's also currently first on NBA.com's rookie ladder, although a 49-point outburst by Flagg is likely to push him to the top and Knueppel back to second.

But what Knueppel cares most about is winning, and the Hornets are finally doing just that.

