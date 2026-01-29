Injury Update on Brandon Miller, Cooper Flagg, Grant Williams Ahead of Hornets-Mavs

The Charlotte Hornets have updated their injury report ahead of Wednesday night's road matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas has also finalized its availability, and the biggest takeaway is that Cooper Flagg will play. Indeed, the star rookie is no longer listed on the Mavericks' injury report, confirming he'll be on the floor against Charlotte. Flagg missed Dallas' last game, a loss to Minnesota, due to left ankle injury management, but he's been cleared to return.

For the Hornets, Mason Plumlee remains out as he continues to recover from groin surgery. Grant Williams, who returned to game action earlier this month after more than a year away, will also sit out Wednesday with right knee injury management.

Mason Plumlee (R Groin Surgery) and Grant Williams (R Knee Injury Mgmt) are out



Brandon Miller (L Ankle Impingement) is probable — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) January 29, 2026

Brandon Miller is listed as probable while dealing with left ankle impingement, and he is expected to play.

Cooper Flagg Injury Status Update

Dallas remains significantly shorthanded despite Flagg's return. Klay Thompson is listed as probable with left knee soreness, while Brandon Williams is questionable due to a right ankle sprain.

The Mavericks will also be without several rotation players, including Anthony Davis (left finger sprain), Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery), Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery), Danté Exum (right knee surgery), and Naji Marshall (rest).

