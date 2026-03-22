Hornets Are Closing the Gap in the East — Can They Avoid the Play-In Tournament?

Following last night's win, the Charlotte Hornets are now a season-high three games above .500 and gaining ground on a handful of teams in the Eastern Conference standings. The Orlando Magic and Miami Heat helped the cause by losing one-point heartbreakers, each extending their current losing streaks to four.

Here is an updated look at the standings heading into Sunday's slate of games, which won't impact the Hornets much, considering none of the teams within reach are in action today.

Eastern Conference standings (only non-eliminated teams)

Mar 21, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) is interviewed by Ashley Stroehlein of Fan Duel following the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

1. Detroit Pistons 51-19 (-)

2. Boston Celtics 47-23 (4)

3. New York Knicks 46-25 (5.5)

4. Cleveland Cavaliers 44-27 (7.5)

5. Toronto Raptors 39-30 (11.5)

6. Atlanta Hawks 39-32 (12.5)

7. Philadelphia 76ers 39-32 (12.5)

8. Orlando Magic 38-32 (13)

9. Miami Heat 38-33 (13.5)

10. Charlotte Hornets 37-34 (14.5)

11. Milwaukee Bucks 29-41 (22)

12. Chicago Bulls 28-42 (23)

What the Hornets have left on the schedule

The Bugs have just eleven games remaining in the regular season, and after Monday night's game against the reeling Sacramento Kings, the intensity is going to pick up significantly. They still have two dates with the New York Knicks, two with the Boston Celtics, and games against the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Detroit Pistons — certainly not a favorable stretch even with seven of the final eleven being played at home.

How high can the Hornets climb? Can they avoid the Play-In Tournament?

Believe it or not, the Hornets could reasonably climb as high as the No. 5 seed in the East if they stay red-hot and get some help along the way. They are only three games behind the Toronto Raptors for that No. 5 seed. They are just two games out of the No. 6 seed, currently occupied by Atlanta, which is one of the hottest teams in the NBA, having won 13 of its last 15 games. The Hawks have a slightly tougher remaining schedule than the Hornets, so it is possible.

My guess is that Charlotte will end up in that 42-43-win range and get the No. 8 or No. 9 seed, landing in the Play-In. The one thing that could help them is that Boston, Detroit, and New York may be locked into their seeds when they face them in the final three games of the season, and if that happens, they may rest starters, giving the Hornets a better chance to rack up more Ws.

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