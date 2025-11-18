Hornets' decision to go to Miles Bridges for game-tying basket was questionable

With the multitude of players who think they can be counted on to be the hero, Bridges was the one who was entrusted with that responsibility down two against the Raptors. He missed the shot, and consequently, the Hornets lost by two.

Bridges played the most minutes of anyone for Charlotte, logging 38 of them. Despite that, LaMelo Ball shouldn't have been deferential to him in that situation. Charles Lee should have let him take that shot instead.

Hornets' decision to use Miles Bridges for game-tying shot was the wrong one

Charlotte was abysmal at shooting the ball, so they didn't have stellar options for that final game-deciding shot. The team shot just 43 percent from the field, underscoring the larger issue that they simply didn't have enough offense to win this game.

Up to that point, Bridges was just 9-21 from the field. It's not like he was on fire and ready for a heat-check. His inefficient shooting has been a story through the early part of the season.

Ball actually shot the ball worse, making just six of his 19 attempts. Yet, Ball should have gotten that last shot. As the only player on the team who has made an All-Star team and who is the presumptive superstar, franchise player, he should have been the one to take that shot.

Whether Ball makes or misses the shot is immaterial. If the Hornets believe that he is the one guy to build around, they have to trust him in these situations. The fact that they didn't is telling.

The Hornets seem destined for the lottery once more

Through the first month or so of the season, nothing has changed with this franchise. Despite lofty goals and expectations, this team is destined to have another top-ten pick.

The Hornets are simply a bad basketball team. None of the offseason acquisitions made by GM Jeff Peterson in free agency seems to have worked out, as those veteran players looked lost coming off the bench.

This franchise is stuck in the same vicious cycle it has been stuck in since Kemba Walker left for the Celtics.

