Here's how the Hornets can adjust to Brandon Miller's welcome return

Brandon Miller has been cleared to resume basketball activities. The Charlotte Hornets are on the precipice of being fully healthy again, assuming LaMelo Ball's ankles don't flare up again before Miller returns.

Of course, Miller will probably be eased back in. Like Ball currently, head coach Charles Lee will probably place a minutes restriction on Miller, and he might rest sometimes. His long-term health is probably more important than a game or two here and there.

But once he's back and fully healthy, the Hornets have a good problem. They've managed to find solid rotations in his absence, including a pretty decent starting five. How will they adapt to their star's impending return?

How the Hornets can manage Brandon Miller's return

Oct 15, 2025; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) is guarded by Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small (10) during second quarter action at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

In Brandon Miller's absence, Sion James and Collin Sexton have both, at times, joined the starting lineup. LaMelo Ball, when healthy, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and Miles Bridges have been constants alongside rookie stud Kon Knueppel.

When Miller comes back, there's no reason to think the Hornets will abandon the Ball, Miller, Knueppel, Bridges, and Kalkbrenner lineup. It was so good in the opener and was looking good against the Philadelphia 76ers until Miller got hurt, too.

But beyond that, the Hornets now have a conundrum, though far from a negative one. Sion James deserves minutes, especially for what he brings on defense. So does Collin Sexton, who would probably start on some other teams.

Sexton should be the first man off the bench, likely replacing Miller. That will give him a chance to work opposite LaMelo Ball, something that's given opposing defenses fits. Then, James should be up next. The Hornets don't really have a defensive stopper on the roster, but James needs to play in the first quarter to help prevent teams from really doing damage.

Moussa Diabate has done well coming in for Ryan Kalkbrenner, so he can come in off the bench next, and then Tre Mann, Pat Connaughton, and others can sprinkle in. Mann has also played well at times, so he deserves minutes, too.

This actually works out to everyone's favor. The Hornets need Miller and Ball on the court, but they also need them to be healthy. So reducing their minutes a bit helps them stay fresh, and it opens things up for those who've earned the playing time in their absences (Mann, James, Sexton).

