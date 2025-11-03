Hornets listed as wild card landing spot for Ja Morant — here's why it's unrealistic
The Charlotte Hornets are in an interesting spot. They are clearly much better than they were last year, but some games against potential playoff teams suggest they're still a tier below contender status, even in the weak, wide-open East.
With Brandon Miller hurt for the time being and his timetable less than clear right now, the Hornets do need another capable backcourt player. And when Miller does return, a Ja Morant (since he's now sort of on the trade block), LaMelo Ball, and Brandon Miller trio with Kon Knueppel in the mix would be exciting.
However, it's not likely to happen. Morant hasn't officially requested a trade, nor have the Memphis Grizzlies said he's going anywhere. And even if those two things were true, it's just not all that feasible, as one insider pointed out.
Ja Morant to Hornets not a realistic scenario
Close your eyes and imagine LaMelo Ball being able to throw lobs to one of the game's best high-flyers in Ja Morant. Now open your eyes and remember that we live in the real world. Even as Morant continues to find controversy and his time in Memphis may seem short, he's not a future Hornet.
Bleacher Report analyst Eric Pincus broke down some possibilities and mentioned the Hornets as part of the field after a few specific options. But in doing so, he spoke truth to the idea that this trade just won't happen. And it especially won't happen for the reason Pincus detailed.
"Similar wild-card options, the Utah Jazz could try to accelerate their timeline, or the Charlotte Hornets could prefer Morant over LaMelo Ball; neither jumps out as realistic. The Chicago Bulls may be playing too well to consider how Morant fits alongside Josh Giddey," he wrote.
The Hornets aren't going to flip Ball, who's enjoying a pretty great start to the season, for someone who isn't a ton better, has some injury issues in the past, and has off-court struggles. Ball, for all his health and play style questions, does not have any off-court baggage.
Regardless of the reasoning, this trade isn't going down. The Hornets aren't good enough to go all-in on a move like that. Plus, even with Miller hurt, the backcourt is pretty full, and if they're going to address Miller's absence, it should be with an average player, not a costly superstar.
