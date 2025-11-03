LaMelo Ball's toughness can't be questioned after gutsy showing against Wolves
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball missed his first game of the 2025-26 on Sunday as the Hornets defeated the Utah Jazz. Melo is dealing with a right ankle impingement that visibly limited his mobility during Saturday's home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which leads us to an important point.
Melo showed undeniable toughness against the Wolves by playing through pain and finding a way to contribute (18 points, eight assists, seven rebounds) despite not being able to move that well.
The point here isn't to overpraise LaMelo for doing something that plenty of other NBA guys do (play through injuries). It's to point out that any critics of Melo who claim that he isn't tough or isn't willing to put his body on the line are wrong.
LaMelo isn't owed any brownie points for his ability play through pain, but what he does deserve is for some of critics calling him "soft" to remain silent. Melo might be injury-prone, but you can't call him soft, and Saturday's Wolves game was the latest evidence of that.
LaMelo Ball proved against Wolves that he's willing to play injured
Watching Melo play against Minnesota, one was reminded of something that Michael Jordan said recently during the "MJ: Insights to Excellence" series. In talking about playing through injuries, and in a specific instance, dealing with an illness in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, MJ said, "I was gonna find a way to get out there (and play), even if I was a decoy."
Well, Melo was an effective decoy against the Wolves. Despite lacking his normal quickness, his gravity and shot-making ability still attracted multiple defenders at times, allowing him to set teammates up for easy buckets, like this nifty dime to Tidjane Salaün in transition.
Melo wasn't able to explode past Mike Conley for a layup on the play, but he did put Conley at enough of a disadvantage to demand weak-side help from Naz Reid, which created the easy lay for Salaün.
Hornets would be wise to give LaMelo's ankle some time off
On Sunday, Melo missed his first game of the season, and it's likely that the decision stemmed from the Hornets' staff seeing what everyone else saw on Saturday -- Melo is clearly hurt.
Keeping Melo out of the second leg of a back-to-back was a wise decision to help his ankle heal properly and get him back on a healthy track for the marathon of the NBA season, which has only just begin.
Take another couple games off if you need to, Melo. Your toughness is not up for debate.
