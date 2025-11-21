Hornets provide massive Brandon Miller injury update ahead of matchup with Clippers

Only one quarter into game two of the Charlotte Hornets' 2025-26 season, and things were already looking bleak.

After a 25-point, 7-assist season debut, Brandon Miller left the Hornets' second game of the season only 9 minutes into the ballgame, holding his left shoulder.

Just a season prior, Miller missed the final 45 games of the season for the Hornets after undergoing right wrist surgery. Only two games into the new season, and it seemed like it would be a while before the former 2nd overall pick would see action again.

Shortly after he suffered the injury, Miller was diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation, an injury that can last anywhere between a few weeks and a few months. The team announced that their star guard would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Two weeks went by, and the Hornets fanbase received a positive update: the former Alabama star had returned to basketball activity. While a timetable to return was still not announced, a sigh of relief was let out from the Carolinas.

Four days removed from the announcement, and the Hornets released their injury report for tomorrow against the Los Angeles Clippers, and Brandon was nowhere to be found.

After missing 13 straight games, the third-year wing was finally set to return to the court, alongside a (somewhat) healthy LaMelo Ball and a surging Kon Knueppel.

After a disappointing loss to the league-worst Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, and interesting rumors flying around Ball on Thursday, the Miller announcement was a breath of fresh air for the entire organization and city.

Grant Williams (right knee) and Josh Green (left shoulder) are still out for tomorrow's matchup, while Sion James (left groin) is probable, and Tre Mann (left ankle) is questionable. If James and Mann are to play tomorrow, it would be the healthiest the Hornets' injury report has been since late October.

While it may take a few games for Brandon to return back to form, seeing his name in the starting lineup will be refreshing.

