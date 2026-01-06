Takeaways from the Charlotte Hornets' shocking win over defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder

"I don't believe what I just saw" - Jack Buck when Kirk Gibson rounded the bases after hitting a walk-off home run in game one of the 1988 World Series.

"I don't believe what I just saw" - also the basketball watching public who just saw the Charlotte Hornets throttle the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in their home gym.

A 124-97 victory for the Hornets will wind up as one of the more shocking results of this NBA season. Charlotte dominated Oklahoma City for 48 minutes, laying waste to a historically-great defense in a performance that won't soon be forgotten.

Below are a series of thoughts, stats, and highlights from the game bundled into a neat package I like to call the four-point play.

1 Highlight of the Game

LaMelo Ball's prayer is answered by the basketball gods

This play encapsulates the scene in Oklahoma City tonight. LaMelo Ball, one of the more creative players to ever step foot on a basketball court, couldn't have ever imagined a shot like this when he was daydreaming about his NBA future at Chino Hills.

2 Game-Defining Stats

Charlotte's 130.5 offensive rating

Charlotte's 108.0 half court offensive rating

The Hornets' offense was firing on all cylinders from the tip at the Paycom Center, continuing a weeks-long trend that has completely changed the conversation around this team's ceiling.

Since LaMelo Ball returned from his ankle bruise on December 18th, the Hornets have the fourth-best offense in the NBA. That offense walked into the house of the defending champions, the team with a record-setting, historically-great defense, and ran them out of the gym.

99 points in three quarters against the best defense in basketball.



The Hornets are rolling right now. https://t.co/MMgDUBgVwp — Matt Alquiza (@malquiza8) January 6, 2026

Charlotte eviscerated Oklahoma City with their go-to early-offense action, double drag screens with a shallow cut. Whichever three Hornets were involved in the action snaked beautifully through it, flowing seamlessly through a dizzying dance that the Thunder struggled to stop.

"We can be an elite offensive group. We play with the pass, and we play fast. That's what we've been doing for the past half-month, and we want to keep it going," said rookie sharpshooter Kon Knueppel following the win.

Not only were the Hornets ruthless in transition, they were precise in the half court as well.

I've lamented Charlotte's struggles in the half court at times this season. Against physical, overbearing teams like Orlando, Minnesota, Detroit, and even these same Oklahoma City Thunder, the Hornets have wilted, succumbing to tight ball pressure and squeezed passing lanes.

Tonight, they cut through Oklahoma City's set defense like a hot knife through butter, and it's because they knocked down the open looks they created.

The delta between Charlotte's location effective field goal percentage and their actual effective field goal percentage on the season was large, meaning the Hornets take analytically-friendly shots, they just don't make them. In Oklahoma City tonight, they created and made their good looks, and their half court offense was elite because of it.

3 Players of the Game

Brandon Miller - 28 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 8-16 shooting, 7-10 from three

Kon Knueppel - 23 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 8-13 shooting, 5-7 from three

Sion James - 5 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks

Brandon Miller was the best player on the floor tonight for either team.

He came out guns blazing on both ends, stalking league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as his primary assignment on defense and knocking down shots on offense. Miller has been playing well since returning from his shoulder subluxation, but tonight was by far his best two-way performance of the 2025-26 season.

Knueppel did what he has done all season -- bend opposing defenses to his will with his jumper stuck on automatic, make good decisions as a ball handler (although he did turn the ball over five times), and play solid defense against opposing wings. Kon is as metronomic of a rookie as you'll ever seen.

So is Sion James.

There aren't enough words to describe Sion's two-way impact on this Hornets team. From night-to-night, you can set your watch to James being a plus defender and a ball-moving connector on offense.

After securing a defensive rebound with 21 seconds left on the third quarter clock, Oklahoma City hounded James the length of the floor. Sion doesn't boast a flashy handle, but it was functional enough to subside the Thunder's relentless ball pressure, touch the paint, and create a passing lane to a wide open Miller in the corner for a back breaking three pointer at the buzzer.

Add in two blocked shots, a timely three-pointer in the fourth quarter, four more assists, and you have your average Sion James outing: no flash, all substance.

Four Takeaways from the Win

1. Charles Lee is a good head coach

Charlotte was playing their third game in four nights, the last game of a three-game road trip, in the lion's den that is the Paycom Center, with a number of key contributors on the injury report with nagging ailments.

This is the type of game that many franchises would call a 'schedule loss' and move on.

Not Charles Lee's Hornets.

His staff's offensive system was clicking from the opening tip, and although Charlotte was at a major talent disadvantage, they dug deep to shut down Oklahoma City's potent offense through well-timed help, a drilled defensive structure, and sheer will power to defend for 24 seconds at a time.

Credit to Lee and his staff for having the team ready to play and execute a masterly crafted game plan.

2. Moussa Diabate's impact cannot be overstated

I can't imagine Moussa Diabate's teammates like playing pickup against him.

Diabate's motor has one speed, turbo, and it is game-changing. He hauled in a game-high 12 rebounds tonight, six of them offensive, running roughshod over Oklahoma City's depleted front line.

He continues to make great reads off of his offensive rebounds, either going up for his own shot after a flurry of fakes or kicking the ball out to open shooters, which magnifies is overall impact on games.

3. LaMelo Ball finds a rhythm

The game got off to an inauspicious start for LaMelo. He was clearly struggling with Oklahoma City's length and physicality; a combination that will always be difficult for him to overcome, but he did so in the victory.

Ball only attempted 10 shots on the night, opting to space the floor as a shooter and play a connective role on offense instead of the traditional high-usage lane he normally occupies.

4. What is the ceiling of this Hornets team?

A win like this doesn't mean nothing.

I've been bearish on the Hornets' 2025-26 season, but their play of late has me rethinking that a bit. A legitimate run at the Play-In Tournament is possible with Charlotte's entire group healthy, and I am beginning to believe that meaningful late-season basketball is in the cards for these Hornets.

Some activity at the trade deadline (moving off Collin Sexton, Tre Mann, or Josh Green, specifically) may change my tune, but if this roster stays intact come February, they are liable to win some important games down the stretch.

Ideally, Charlotte makes the Play-In, but doesn't make the actual playoffs, and then makes a miraculous jump up the draft lottery to land another cornerstone piece for their core.

Wishful thinking? Sure. But as we saw in Oklahoma City tonight, crazier things have happened.

