Hornets Star LaMelo Ball Reportedly Involved in Car Wreck in Uptown Charlotte

Wednesday afternoon, Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball was reportedly involved in a two-car accident in Uptown Charlotte at the intersection of Trade and Tryon Street.

Joe Bruno of WSOC-TV 9 first reported the news, and a video of the crash has also been shared on social media. Per the report, one person has minor injuries. Details as to who is injured have not been revealed as of 5:24 p.m. ET.

BREAKING: LaMelo Ball involved in crash in Uptown Charlotte.



Photos provided to me show LaMelo getting out of the driver's seat. But CMPD hasn't said who was driving and how this crash happened. Another car was involved. Medic says one person has minor injuries. We don't know… pic.twitter.com/oTLSqTwE9B — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) February 18, 2026

#BREAKING Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in the heart of Uptown Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/r5sJsDDeXS — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) February 18, 2026

The Hornets had just wrapped up practice and had media availability with reporters ahead of their first game back from the All-Star break, set for tomorrow against Houston. This vehicle is one of the handful of custom cars he owns.

Charlotte has not announced their initial injury/availability report for tomorrow's game, but that is expected to come through here soon. Coby White, whom the team acquired in a trade from the Chicago Bulls ahead of the deadline, has yet to make his debut, but is expected to suit up soon, possibly for tomorrow's contest.

LaMelo Ball's production this season

The one thing that clearly sticks out with the franchise guard this season has been his availability. He missed a little bit of time earlier in the year with an ankle injury, but since he made his return, he's been in uniform every night.

The Hornets tinkered with bringing him off the bench in back-to-backs to manage his workload, allowing him to be available late in games, but that experiment came to a screeching halt after Charlotte continued to find itself in a big hole early in matchups.

So far this season, Ball has appeared in 45 games and has averaged 19.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 40% from the floor and 36% from three-point range. His scoring may be slightly down, but he doesn't have to carry the offense as much as he has in years past, thanks to Brandon Miller and rookie sensation Kon Knueppel.

The Hornets and Rockets are slated to tip things off at approximately 7:10 p.m. ET on Thursday night. The game can be streamed on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast and can be heard on Sports Radio WFNZ, where Hornets' play-by-play caller Sam Farber will describe the action.

