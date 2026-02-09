The Hornets' Win Streak Includes an NBA Fact So Insane It Sounds Made Up

Later this evening, the Charlotte Hornets will look to tie the franchise record for the most consecutive games won at ten when they play host to the Detroit Pistons. It's not going to be an easy challenge by any means, but the Hornets have taken down some championship-contending teams along the way.

The current streak

at Orlando W 127-97

vs. Washington W 119-115

vs. Philadelphia W 130-93

at Memphis W 112-97

at Dallas W 123-121

vs. San Antonio W 111-106

vs. New Orleans W 102-95

at Houston W 109-99

at Atlanta W 126-119

What's most impressive about this stretch is that they are the first team in NBA history to win nine consecutive games without getting a single point from any player age 28 or older during that span, according to OptaSTATS.

That's wild to think about. Of all the great teams we've witnessed in the history of the NBA, your 2025-26 Charlotte Hornets are the first to ever achieve that feat.

This group is just starting to scratch the surface of the type of team they can ultimately become — a true contender in the Eastern Conference. It took a few years for them to get fully healthy and acquire the right pieces, and now, they have become the darlings of the NBA.

The starting lineup has been phenomenal, even beyond this streak. When LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Moussa Diabaté start, the Hornets are an absurd 15-1. LaMelo Ball is finally healthy and playing arguably the best basketball of his career. Knueppel has a legit shot of winning the NBA's Rookie of the Year award. Brandon Miller has developed into a star. Miles Bridges continues to be Steady Eddie. And Diabaté has rapidly become one of the most effective two-way centers in the entire league.

Starting with Detroit tonight, the Hornets are about to enter a rather difficult stretch in the schedule where they will face the Pistons (38-13), Hawks (26-28), Rockets (32-19), and Cavaliers (32-21) before things lighten up a bit with Washington, Chicago, Indiana, Portland, and Dallas to round out February and open the month of March. If they are able to split these next four or win three of them, they'll have a chance to soar up the Eastern Conference standings and perhaps be in position for the six seed.

