Is Moussa Diabate the Hornets' most improved player?
Heading into the 2025-26 season, the Charlotte Hornets came into the year with a questionable plan at the center spot. Following the trade of Mark Williams, they had no proven guy to man the middle.
After a training camp battle between Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner, the rookie emerged victorious. His offensive production has made it hard to argue that it was the wrong call.
Diabate hasn't pouted about losing that battle. In fact, he's playing some of the best basketball of his young career. Is he already the Hornets' most improved player?
Hornets center Moussa Diabate has been Charlotte's best bench player
Through the first week-plus of the season, it's hard to argue that he hasn't been one of their best players. He has shot it efficiently, mainly by hanging around the hoop.
Adding guards who can give him the ball in advantageous situations has certainly helped his game. He's been able to score with pure effort and rebounding.
Diabate has the fifth-best rebounding rate in the NBA among players who have played more than one game. That has kept the Hornets' offense humming. They currently have a top ten offense in the league.
Defensively, Diabate has done a good job of roaming the paint. He has improved his net rating tremendously, jumping up seven points, as he is now a positive net player for the first time in his career.
Having Diabate as a reliable option off the bench will be critical for the Hornets as Kalkbrenner navigates how he fits in the NBA game. If he struggles, Diabate can come in and give them solid minutes.
The Hornets might not need to trade for a center at the trade deadline
With how well both Diabate and Kalkbrenner have played at the center spot, that might not be their greatest need at the trade deadline any longer. Both have proven to be solid rotation players.
Charlotte is going to be fighting to make the play-in this season, but they have already proven they have improved from last year. Not only are they more fun to watch, but they're built to win more games.
Health is a critical determining factor in whether this team makes the playoffs or will be scouting lottery picks yet again.
