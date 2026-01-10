Kendrick Perkins believes LaMelo Ball’s 'time is up' with the Charlotte Hornets

For whatever reason, it seems like the entire NBA industry wants to see LaMelo Ball out of Charlotte. At the same time, there's this inaccurate narrative that they've also created that he doesn't take basketball seriously. So, which is it? Could it be a narrative that folks are trying to drive to get him with a more successful organization or a larger market? Who knows.

Former NBA forward Kendrick Perkins is among those who believe a trade needs to be made.

“The Hornets need to trade LaMelo Ball… Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller, this is their squad now… I still believe in LaMelo Ball, but his time is up with the Charlotte Hornets.”



“The Hornets need to trade LaMelo Ball. LaMelo Ball needs to ask for a trade," Perkins said on the Road Trippin' Show. "If you watch this Hornets team play, (Kon) Knueppel and Brandon Miller, this is their squad now. LaMelo Ball needs to find his new home. And I still believe in LaMelo Ball, but his time is up with the Charlotte Hornets.”

What constitutes this thinking? Is it because the Hornets now have another young guard in Kon Knueppel, who is well on his way to stardom? Could it be due to the fact that the Hornets are finally on the cusp of building a strong young core, and becoming a winner would mean Charlotte has zero interest in moving him? What is it?

I share the opinion of another former NBA player, Richard Jefferson, who strongly disagreed with Perk's take, saying the Hornets need Ball for this to work.

“I think, him as a point guard, helps run that engine we’re seeing," Jefferson responded. "I don’t know if we’re going to see Kon get as many open shots if he doesn’t have LaMelo, who is whipping that ball. You anticipate bringing in a point guard, but understand 21-7-6 don’t grow on trees. You can bring in a very good point guard, but understand that level that he’s able to play at — when he’s on the floor, there’s an amount of gravity that comes to him that opens up things for Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel. Even if you bring in a good point guard, it won’t be the same space.”

The young trio has only played 17 games together, and in those matchups, they are 9-8. Imagine what a full season of playing together would do for their chemistry, production, and the team's overall success. Giving up on any one piece of this core now is front office malpractice.

