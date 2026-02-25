Kon Knueppel Causes Hornets Announcer to Lose His Mind in 18-Second Sequence

The Charlotte Hornets had no problem running away from the Chicago Bulls in the second half after leading by just one at the break. The Hornets poured in 25 threes on the night, three of which came from rookie Kon Knueppel, who now has 201 made threes on the season, leading the entire NBA in that category.

He had a sequence midway through the third quarter where he hit a pair of threes in a span of 18 seconds, giving him his 200th and 201st threes on the year. The second sent Hornets play-by-play man Eric Collins into a state of disbelief and exuberance.

“Oh my goodness! This guy is phenomenal! And he's only 20! How in the world did the Hornets ever luck into this fantastically glorious player, who is never gonna leave?”

Three-pointers 200 and 201 for KON KNUEPPEL! 👌



🗣️ Eric Collins: "This guy is phenomenal! And he's only 20! How in the world did the Hornets ever luck into this fantastically glorious player, who is never gonna leave?" pic.twitter.com/iPCQsJpjln — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) February 25, 2026

It truly is amazing to see how Knueppel has made an All-Star-level impact on this franchise in just his first year and, really, has done so since day one. Although the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers are very happy with their selections of Dylan Harper and VJ Edgecombe, you'd have to assume they'd like a redo to be able to take the best three-point shooter in the league.

Knueppel is rapidly closing in on the all-time three-point record for a rookie, previously set by Sacramento's Keegan Murray with 206. There's a good chance Knueppel could tie or perhaps break the record his next time out, which will be on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers. Regardless, he'll shatter the record, and it may be one that stands for a long time, assuming he's able to stay healthy over the final 23 games.

"It's exciting," Hornets head coach Charles Lee said in his postgame interview when asked about what it's like to coach Knueppel. "It's refreshing. It's what elevates our whole culture when you have a guy that's that good but that humble, no ego... it becomes contagious throughout your whole organization and environment."

All-time leaders in made three pointers by a rookie in NBA history

1. Keegan Murray (Kings, 2022-23) - 206

2. Kon Knueppel (Hornets, 2025-26) - 201

3. Donovan Mitchell (Jazz, 2017-18) - 187

4. Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers, 2012-13) - 185

5. Brandon Miller (Hornets, 2023-24) - 184

6. Saddiq Bey (Pistons, 2020-21) - 175

7. Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves, 2020-21) - 171

8. Luka Dončić (Mavericks, 2018-19) - 168

9. Landry Shamet (76ers, Clippers, 2018-19) - 167

10. Stephen Curry (Warriors, 2009-10) - 166