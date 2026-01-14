Collin Sexton mock trade: Finding a new home for Charlotte Hornets guard

Collin Sexton has been a very strong contributor off the bench for the Charlotte Hornets this year, averaging 15.2 points, 4.1 assists, and shooting 48.5% from the field. He's been a perfectly capable backup point guard.

However, the Hornets seem to need more creation out of the backup PG role, and Sexton's expiring contract makes him an enticing trade target for contending teams. Aside from a massive blockbuster, Sexton makes the most sense for the Hornets to trade, and he will probably bring back a decent haul.

Collin Sexton mock trade sends Hornets guard to Rockets

The Houston Rockets have survived losing Fred VanVleet so far, but to really make a move in the loaded Western Conference, they could use a true point guard for their starting lineup. Collin Sexton would be a nice addition.

Ironically, they can trade VanVleet for him. The veteran is injured and won't play this year, but the Rockets can use his salary to easily match the Hornets for Sexton's. It's a little lopsided towards VanVleet's salary, but it works to process the trade.

This is hugely advantageous for Houston. They're getting the cheaper, younger player who isn't hurt and is on an expiring contract. Because of that, they'll have to attach some draft capital to entice the Hornets to take on the financial strain.

To sweeten the pot, the Rockets can include three second-round picks. It's hard to envision a Sexton deal fetching any first-round picks, even ones far in the future, but GM Jeff Peterson did manage to get a first-round pick for Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic, so anything's possible.

That said, the combination of a 2026 second-round pick (Chicago), 2027 second-round pick (Portland), and 2029 second-rounder (Sacramento) is probably enough for Charlotte to take the plunge.

VanVleet has a $25 million player option for 2026-27. If he were on the Hornets, there'd be no guarantee he'd opt in. On the one hand, coming off an injury, $25 million might be more than he'd get otherwise. On the other hand, he may want to go play for a contending team instead of the Hornets.

But even if he does stick around that year, he becomes an expiring contract and veteran backup point guard. That could be good for LaMelo Ball's continued development, and he is obviously a capable player. Then, the Hornets could flip him for assets like they're doing here with Sexton.

