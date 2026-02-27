Kon Knueppel Makes History, Sets NBA Rookie Three-Point Record in Hornets Romp Over Pacers

Kon Knueppel stands alone.

With his sixth made three in the Charlotte Hornets' romp over the Indiana Pacers, his 207th make of the season, Knueppel claimed the all-time rookie three-point crown. Knueppel usurped Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings who set the record in 2022-23.

It is a long-coming coronation for the 2025 NBA Draft's fourth overall draft pick.

Knueppel has been an A+ shooter since he first donned the Hornets' threads back in October when he knocked down three long-range jumpers in Charlotte's win over Brooklyn, setting the stage for what has been an all-time great rookie campaign.

To boot, the former Duke Blue Devil has proven that he's more than just your average catch-and-shoot sniper. Knueppel is already one of the elite off-ball movers in the NBA and can be seen slithering into open pockets of space after his teammates create an advantage on a nightly basis.

Charlotte's three-point heavy attack is the engine of one of the league's best offenses (9th in offensive rating per Cleaning the Glass, 4th in the league in three-point percentage), and Knueppel is one of the key cogs in that machine.

His 207 threes aren't just a rookie record -- they lead the entire NBA this season.

On the season, Knueppel is averaging 19.3 points per game, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 48/43/89 shooting splits. At 20-years-old, Knueppel grades out as the 27th best (!) offensive player in the league according to Estimated Plus Minus; a catch-all stat that grades overall impact based on skills ranging from scoring efficiency, shot diet, and ball handling.

It goes without saying that the draft selection of Knueppel was a home run by Jeff Peterson and his scouting staff. The Hornets are primed to make a serious run at their first playoff appearance in a decade, and Knueppel has been at the heart of their recent surge.

Since January 1st, Charlotte has the best net rating (+10.5) in basketball and the league's fifth best record (17-9). Knueppel and his teammates LaMelo Ball and Brandon Millerlead the league in three-point makes this calendar year due to a combination of their ridiculous shot making ability and Charles Lee's well-crafted system.

The question for Knueppel now is: how high can he set the bar? With 23 games left (including the final minutes of tonight's game in Indiana), Kon has a chance to reset the rookie record book to a point that will never be touched again.

I won't bet against him doing so.