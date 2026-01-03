Kon Knueppel named Rookie of the Month, earns praise from Steph Curry

The fourth overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Kon Knueppel, is starting to make at least two fanbases a little frustrated that their teams didn't select him.

Don't get me wrong, VJ Edgecombe (Philadelphia 76ers) and Dylan Harper (San Antonio Spurs) are talented players with loads of potential, but if those organizations knew Knueppel would be what he's turned out to be thus far, they may have gone in a different direction.

Earlier this week, Knueppel was named the Eastern Conference's Rookie of the Month after averaging 20.8 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field and 46% from three-point range in the month of December.

In those 12 games are a 33-point night against Chicago, a 29-point performance in an overtime win over Cleveland, and 28 in a win over the Hawks. In nine of those games, he drilled at least four triples. Shooting nearly 50% from three is one thing, but to do it in high volume (8 attempts per game) is another.

The Charlotte Hornets have had their fair share of draft swings and misses over the years, and when Knueppel was selected, it was widely viewed as the "safe" pick, rather than taking a chance on the upside of Tre Johnson or Ace Bailey. It turns out, Knueppel was more than the "safe" pick; he was the right pick.

Following the team's clash with the Warriors on New Year's Eve, Stephen Curry praised Knueppel, saying, "It's impressive. For as young as he is, he plays with such composure. He obviously can shoot the ball at a high level; you can't leave him open at all—he just has such a good, quick release and shoots with confidence. His playmaking is very underrated, too. He’s a guy I know they’re happy to have here. His game suits the NBA, the style, whether it’s run and gun or it’s slow-paced. It seems like he’s comfortable with whatever.”

Knueppel and the Hornets will be back in action later this evening, taking on the Chicago Bulls, who are on an absolute tear, having won eight of their last eleven.

