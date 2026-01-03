Hornets miss last second shot, fall to Milwaukee Bucks by just one point

After Wednesday afternoon's defeat to the Golden State Warriors, the Charlotte Hornets entered the new year back in rookie Kon Knueppel's hometown in a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

For the Hornets, they would be without all three centers signed to standard contracts, and it would mean two-way big man PJ Hall would receive the first start of his young NBA career.

The Bucks and Hornets had already met three times this season, with the most recent matchup coming on December 29th. The Bucks won that game and had a 2-1 lead on the season series between the two teams.

The Hornets would be tasked with guarding one of the league's best in Giannis Antetokounmpo on Friday, a task that not many teams have succeeded in doing. When the two-time league MVP was on the court, the Bucks were a +21. He controlled the tempo and kept his team well within striking distance.

When he was off the court, though, it was a different story.

Behind excellent performances from Kon Knueppel (26 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists), Brandon miller (19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists), Collin Sexton (16 points, 6 assists), Miles Bridges (25 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists), and Tidjane Salaun (12 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist), the Hornets were able to take advantage of the non-Giannis minutes.

The Hornets were able to build their lead up to as many as 14 in the first quarter, but the Bucks were able to win both the second and third quarters by five points each to give the Hornets a 4-point lead headed into the fourth quarter.

The two teams fought back and forth until the 4:30 mark of the fourth, where the Bucks sat Antetokounmpo. LaMelo Ball, who had struggled shooting the ball in the game, took advantage of this decision by Bucks Head Coach Doc Rivers, and immediately poured in 5 points to give the Hornets a four-point cushion as Antetokounmpo checked back in.

The Hornets held a 2-point lead with 50 seconds to play, when Ryan Rollins hit a three-pointer to give them a 1-point lead. Miles Bridges followed it up with a layup, and a Kyle Kuzma three with 10.3 to play gave the Bucks a 2-point lead.

It was Miles Bridges again with a clutch and-one make to put the Bugs up one with 08.8 to play. The Bucks called a timeout, and it would likely be Doc Rivers' squad who would get the final shot.

Giannis Antetokounmpo caught a lob from Kevin Porter Jr, and with 4.7 to play the Hornets trailed by 1, looking for the final shot.

Brandon Miller got a great look, but missed the shot and the Hornets fell 122-121.

Kon Knueppel

The Milwaukee-native returned home to pour in an excellent performance, recording 26 points. The former fourth overall pick was named the NBA's Rookie of the Month for December, becoming the third Hornet this decade to win back-to-back Rookie of the Month awards.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Hornets throw out new starting five as Moussa Diabate has been ruled out vs. Bucks

Can the Hornets upset the Bucks to ring in 2026? Score predictions for Charlotte at Milwaukee

Hornets announce interesting starting five as Kon Knueppel returns to the lineup

Why trading LaMelo Ball could cost the Hornets more than just talent