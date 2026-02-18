Kon Knueppel Over Cooper Flagg? Lonzo Ball Gives Stance on Rookie of the Year Debate

When the 2025-26 season first opened, Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe became the immediate threat to Cooper Flagg for the Rookie of the Year award. Yes, it was very early, but a 34-point debut followed up by a 26-point outing two games later had everyone thinking Edgecombe could be the recipient of the award at season's end.

He cooled off considerably, yet he is still having a strong rookie campaign, averaging just a notch under 15 points per game. Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel, however, has not only replaced him as Flagg's main competition for the award, but depending on who you ask, he's the frontrunner.

Lonzo Ball, the older brother of Knueppel's teammate in Charlotte, LaMelo, was recently asked to give his opinion on the Rookie of the Year battle and sided with Kon under one condition.

Lonzo Ball thinks Kon Knueppel might win ROTY if the Hornets make the playoffs:



(Via @ballinthefampod) pic.twitter.com/RXGOX2SNRj — Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) February 17, 2026

“It’s between Cooper, Kon, or VJ (Edgecombe). I think it’s going to go to…if the Hornets make the playoffs, it might go to Kon. If they can get inside the Play-In (Tournament)… but I think it’s going to go to Cooper Flagg ultimately.”

Lonzo is on the right track. Playing meaningful games means something, at least it should. I don't believe that the Hornets need to make the postseason in order for Knueppel to win the award, though. As long as they continue to be competitive and he's playing well, he'll be worthy of the honor. Then again, the way Charlotte has been playing over the past two months, they should make at minimum, the Play-In, which will only help his case.

Flagg is a special player. There is no debating that. But Knueppel has been a major piece to the Hornets turning things around and finally getting out of lottery mode. He's not all that far off on his per-game averages and is shooting the ball at a more efficient rate on a team that's playing for something. Flagg and the Mavericks aren't going anywhere this season.

Cooper Flagg Kon Knueppel PPG 20.4 18.9 RPG 6.6 5.5 APG 4.1 3.6 FG% 48% 48% 3FG% 30% 43% FT% 80% 90%

Not to mention, Flagg is averaging over three more field goal attempts per game than Knueppel. His team needs him to take on a larger role, whereas Knueppel is putting up these numbers as the third option on most nights.

- MORE STORIES FROM CHARLOTTE HORNETS ON SI -

Giannis Drops Insane Praise for Rookie Kon Knueppel — Here’s Why

NBA Insider Gives Hornets Immense Praise, Highlights True Engine of Success

Exploring Tidjane Salaün's Future Role with the Charlotte Hornets

The LaMelo Ball Narrative Has Flipped, Proving Outsiders Weren't Really Paying Attention