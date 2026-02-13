3 Biggest Questions Facing the Charlotte Hornets at the All-Star Break

It's officially the stretch run for the Charlotte Hornets. They're at the All-Star Break and in position to make the Play-In Tournament, which means the rest of the season, for once, is highly meaningful.

The Hornets are just 4.5 games back of a legitimate playoff spot in the Eastern Conference at this point, which is honestly uncharted territory for this franchise. What are the biggest questions for the remainder of the season?

What's the true talent level of these Hornets?

We know by now that the Hornets are obviously not the 16-28 team they once were. They were better than that record even then, and now they look much better in the win-loss column.

It is also fair to say they're probably not the team that won 10 of 11 and only lost to the East-leading Detroit Pistons after a brawl. The answer lies somewhere in the middle. But where?

The underlying metrics suggest the Hornets have been totally legit during this run, but it's totally ridiculous to think this is the best or second-best team in the NBA. That record they possess when their starting five starts is unsustainable.

The second half will tell us a lot about who this team really is.

Can they stay in the Play-In range?

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives and passes the ball | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

This seems like an obvious yes, but it might not be. Obviously, based on the last two contests, the Atlanta Hawks are pretty solid. Do we really think the Hornets are better than the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat as well?

They might be, but again, we don't know quite what level this team is truly at when they're not ice cold or scorching hot.

And while that wouldn't matter for the Play-In since that's only three teams, the Milwaukee Bucks are lurking. They added Cam Thomas and will get Giannis Antetokounmpo back. Depending on when he returns, a two-game lead by the Hornets over the Bucks is far from insurmountable.

What would be better for the franchise, making the playoffs or staying in the lottery?

It's very clear that the Hornets intend to compete for a playoff spot. Whether they get one remains to be seen, but they're going for it.

The question is, what would be better, making the Play-In but losing or getting a playoff series? There's a good argument to be made for either one.

On the one hand, the Hornets have proven capable of beating virtually anyone, so they could end up winning a series, which would be amazing. They have to make the playoffs to do that, though.

It would provide valuable experience for these young players and Charles Lee. Even if there's pretty much no hope of winning the NBA Finals, making the playoffs at this stage (much like the Carolina Panthers nearby) would be valuable.

So would having another swing at the lottery in another loaded class. Kon Knueppel changed this franchise, so imagine what adding another prospect close to his caliber would do.

The NBA would never reward them like they did the Dallas Mavericks last year, but the Hornets can still find an elite prospect in the latter half of the lottery and give themselves a star-studded lineup.

