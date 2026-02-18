Exploring Tidjane Salaün's Future Role with the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets took a bold swing in the 2024 draft by selecting Tidjane Salaün. They knew he was a developmental project that would likely be years away from impact. So far, that's proven to be true.

The Hornets might've been better off picking Donovan Clingan, Dalton Knecht, Zach Edey, Kel'el Ware, Matas Buzelis, or Jared McCain. They might still be better off, but Salaün is showing signs of life and improvement.

What does this mean for his future? What is his role going to be with the Hornets?

What's in store for Tidjane Salaün, Hornets?

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) controls the ball as Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun (31) defends | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Hornets had a long-term vision for Tidjane Salaün when they drafted him. It's partway through year two, so a ton of progress hasn't been made. That said, Salaün's numbers have jumped. It's in spare minutes, but he looks like a potential real NBA player.

What does it mean, though? The Hornets have a good rotation, and he's barely a part of it. My suspicion is that he's the long-term Miles Bridges replacement, assuming he grows into the player they hoped he would be when they drafted him.

Not only is Bridges the oldest of the core bunch, but he's also the worst. LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, and Moussa Diabaté are better for the Hornets and younger. Bridges is the odd man out, so to speak.

Plus, Salaün brings size and defense that Bridges does not to the power forward spot. Salaün's 109.6 defensive rating is solid, and it's much better than Bridges' 116.9. Salaün's net rating is much better, although it is a much smaller sample size.

Bridges has one more year under contract, and while trading him would probably be wise, I would guess the plan is to let Bridges go through his contract and allow Salaün the entirety to develop. Then, they can make a decision.

If Salaün continues to progress, he can take over, and the Hornets can let Bridges walk. If he's not quite ready to take everything on, the Hornets may look to move Bridges and go all-in on a big fish via free agency or trade.

