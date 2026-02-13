Can Kon Knueppel Make History in the Three-Point Contest? He is the Favorite

This weekend, the basketball world will get to see what Charlotte Hornets fans have been able to witness on a nightly basis — Kon Knueppel draining threes left and right.

The Hornets guard will become the fifth rookie to ever participate in the competition and will look to be the first to ever win the event. The four others who competed as a rookie were Dennis Scott (Orlando Magic), Kyle Korver (Philadelphia 76ers), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), and Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns).

Knueppel has been so special this season that the oddsmakers believe he's got the best shot of winning the contest, believe it or not.

Kon Knueppel (+270)

Damian Lillard (+410)

Devin Booker (+550)

Jamal Murray (+650)

Tyrese Maxey (+650)

Donovan Mitchell (+750)

Norman Powell (+950)

Bobby Portis (+1600)

Knueppel is well on pace to shatter the NBA's three-point record by a rookie, which is currently held by Keegan Murray, who sank 206 triples with the Sacramento Kings during the 2022-23 season. With 27 games remaining this season, Knueppel has drained 183 of them. Sure, it's high volume, but he's still doing it at an extremely efficient rate, connecting on 43% of his attempts.

In five games this month, Knueppel has made 21-of-45 shots from downtown, giving him a 45% mark. He has made at least four triples in five of his last seven games, including an absurd 8/12 performance against his former teammate Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.

I'm not sure if Knueppel will go on to win the whole thing, but at the very least, it will be very entertaining to see him battle against some of the best shooters in the league and put on a show. If he gets hot, though, it's certainly possible.

The three-point contest will take place at 5 p.m. ET after the skills challenge. You will be able to watch it live on NBC or Peacock.

