How to Watch Kon Knueppel in the 2026 NBA Rising Stars Challenge

Kon Knueppel will be in the spotlight tonight at All-Star Weekend in California, taking part in the annual Rising Stars challenge, beginning at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Hornets' fourth overall pick is well on his way to one of the best rookie seasons in recent memory, especially on the offensive end, where he is shooting the lights out. Through 54 games, he is shooting 48% from the floor, 43% from three, and 90% from the charity stripe. Those types of percentages are what you typically see from the top scorers in the game, not a rookie.

His college teammate and No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg has had a strong rookie campaign himself, but you could make the case that Kon has meant more to the Hornets this season, directly impacting their chances of making the postseason. If his hot shooting continues, he should be the recipient of the Rookie of the Year Award. Tonight will be an opportunity for him to show the world just how special he is.

Rosters + tournament schedule

Team Melo

Ace Bailey (Utah Jazz), Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs), Donovan Clingan (Portland Trail Blazers), Jeremiah Fears (New Orleans Pelicans), Cooper Flagg (Dallas Mavericks), Dylan Harper (San Antonio Spurs), Collin Murray-Boyles (Toronto Raptors), Reed Sheppard (Houston Rockets)

Team Vince

Matas Buzelis (Chicago Bulls), Cedric Coward (Memphis Grizzlies), Egor Demin (Brooklyn Nets), VJ Edgecombe (Philadelphia 76ers), Kyshawn George (Washington Wizards), Derik Queen (New Orleans Pelicans), Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies)

Team T-Mac

Bub Carrington (Washington Wizards), Tre Johnson (Washington Wizards), Kon Knueppel (Charlotte Hornets), Ajay Mitchell (Oklahoma City Thunder), Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks), Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards), Cam Spencer (Memphis Grizzlies), Jaylon Tyson (Cleveland Cavaliers), Ke’el Ware (Miami Heat)

Team Austin (G League)

Sean East II, Yang Hansen, Ron Harper Jr., David Jones Garcia, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Alijah Martin, Mac McClung, Tristen Newton, Jahmir Young

Schedule

Game 1 (9 ET): Team Melo vs. Team Austin (G League)

Game 2 (9:55 ET): Team Vince vs. Team T-Mac

Rising Stars Championship (10:35 ET): (Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner)

