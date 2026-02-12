Kon Knueppel Reveals What Has Fueled the Charlotte Hornets' Hot Streak

The Charlotte Hornets held off a charging Atlanta Hawks to jump back into the win column with a 110 to 107 victory on Wednesday night at Spectrum Center.

The Hornets were without both Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté, who were suspended for 4 games following Monday's chaotic third quarter fight that broke out against the Detroit Pistons.

"I thought Kalk [Ryan Kalkbrenner] did a really good job early on the glass, just getting a hand

on a couple of offensive rebounds coming off the rim. Grant [Williams] did a really good job, and

some of us were able to clean up them getting a hand on the ball," Kon Knueppel said on teammates stepping up in the absence of Diabaté and Bridges. "I thought those guys in

particular stepped in and embraced that tonight."

The Hornets won 10 of their last 11 games as the team heads into the All-Star break, something rookie Kon Knueppel credits to the team's recent focus on the defensive end.

"The biggest reason is our change of mindset on the defensive end," Knueppel explained. "I really think defensively, our attention to detail and our competitiveness on that end," Knueppel said. "On the offensive end, trusting the pass, early pass-aheads in transition have really made our offense pretty efficient."

Charles Lee's team now has new life, and with that comes a new identity. "We come into every game as the hunters," Knueppel explained.

"That flipped since the beginning of the season. We were building good habits, but now we come in expecting to win games. I think that's what you need to be successful in this league because it's really hard to win. The appreciation of how hard it is [to win] is something I think we have a good grasp on right now and what it takes."

The Hornets will look to continue their recent success and make a push for the playoffs once the regular season resumes on February 19 when Charlotte plays host to Houston.

As for Kon, he will head to Los Angeles to participate in three events during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Look for Knueppel as he takes the court in the Rising Stars game, the 3-point contest, and the Shooting Stars competition.

- MORE STORIES FROM CHARLOTTE HORNETS ON SI -

BPI Updates Charlotte Hornets' Potential Playoff Chances + Projected Seed

What the Numbers Say About the Charlotte Hornets' First Half of the Season

Hornets Render Suspensions Irrelevant in Win Versus Atlanta

Moussa Diabaté Comments on the Fight Following Suspension and Fine From the NBA