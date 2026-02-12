What the Numbers Say About the Charlotte Hornets' First Half of the Season

After the win over the Atlanta Hawks, the Charlotte Hornets enter the break at 26-29. That would ordinarily be a mediocre record, but given that the Hornets started 4-14, it's impressive at this point.

They have pushed their way to the ninth seed in the East and are only 4.5 games back of the sixth seed. Winning 10 of 11 games to close out the first half will do that. What else did we learn during the first half?

LaMelo Ball has been special

LaMelo Ball is not shooting the ball very well. His efficiency has dipped again lately, and he's barely shooting above 40% from the field this year. His 36.3% mark from three is solid, though.

In every other facet, despite a traditional slash line that isn't eye-popping, he's been outstanding. His offensive rating is 121.6, first among Hornets who actually play. His defensive rating is 114.9, which is his best mark since 2021.

It all gives him, by a wide margin, the best net rating of his NBA career. The Hornets are 12.2 points better with him on the floor, a career-best for him despite improved talent all over the roster.

Among players with 1,200 minutes played, he ranks third in the NBA behind Lauri Markkanen and Nikola Jokic. He's essentially been more important to his team than Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Maxey, and so many other superstars.

Moussa Diabaté is way better than you think

harlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) fights for a loose ball with San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

There's definitely a tendency to think that some players on a team that's not exactly great only look good because they're on that team. In the past, that's been true of Hornets like Devonte Graham.

Last year, there was a feeling Moussa Diabaté was like that. He was a cool story that earned an NBA contract, but he wouldn't ever be a legit NBA starter. Well, he might be quietly becoming a star in his own right.

As mentioned, LaMelo Ball ranks third in the NBA in on/off splits among players who have 1,200 minutes. Want to know who's fourth? It's Diabaté. The Hornets are 11.8 points better when he plays.

He might also be the Hornets' best player this year. Diabaté has played 50 games, so he's more or less been out there every single game.

He ranks fourth on the team in net rating, trailing only Grant Williams (14 games), Josh Green (31 games and only 16.1 minutes per), and Antonio Reeves (seven games).

Grant Williams may have been the best addition the Hornets made

The Hornets made some moves at the deadline, but thus far, they've not meant anything. Coby White hasn't played, and Xavier Tillman has appeared in one game for a little over a minute. The Hornets did get a mid-season addition in Grant Williams, who returned from a major injury.

That might've been the biggest boost this team has gotten all season. The Hornets are 10-4 when he plays. He has a sterling 103.0 defensive rating, and he's got an 11.1 net rating. The Hornets are 8.1 points better when he's on the floor.

His defense has been outstanding, and his offense has been solid despite his shooting numbers being abysmal. He's a big reason the Hornets have caught fire recently.

- MORE STORIES FROM CHARLOTTE HORNETS ON SI -

Hornets Render Suspensions Irrelevant in Win Versus Atlanta

Moussa Diabaté Comments on the Fight Following Suspension and Fine From the NBA

Projecting the Charlotte Hornets' Rotations With Bridges, Diabatè Suspended

Moussa Diabaté Reveals What Caused the Fight with Jalen Duren to Break Out