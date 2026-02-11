Hornets Announce New Starting Five Following Suspensions to Two Starters

Just a few short hours ago, the NBA announced the suspensions of Monday night's brawl between the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons, which included two suspensions for the Hornets:

Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté both would be receiving four game suspensions for the brawl, meaning the Hornets would lose their preferred starting lineup for their final game before the All-Star break begins.

That preferred five of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges, and Moussa Diabaté were handed just their second loss of the season on Monday against Detroit, despite playing in nearly 20 total games together this season.

As a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks loomed, it meant that the Hornets would need to put out a lineutp that they have only used for six total minutes so far this season:

LaMelo Ball

Brandon Miller

Kon Knueppel

Grant Williams

Ryan Kalkbrenner

As mentioned above, the lineup has played just six total minutes together this season, with an offensive rating of 84.6, a defensive rating of 160.0, and a net rating of -75.4.

It's just Kalkbrenner's third start since 2026 began after the big man was the starter for the first few months of the season. For Grant Williams, it's his first start since he returned from injury in January, and the former Volunteer has been excellent as of late.

Grant has averaged 10.8 points per night over his last four games, shooting 50% from deep on about three attempts per night. His rebounds, assists, two-point percentage, and blocks are all up from his first nine games as well, and it's led to his first start of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Ryan Kalkbrenner hasn't been as excellent as Williams has lately, but the rookie has been consistent in his minutes for the team this season. In his last five games, he has averaged just 6 points a night, with his turnovers being the only statistic that has improved since his first 37 games this season.

The Hornets take on the Hawks at 7 PM tonight.

