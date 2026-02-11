Moussa Diabaté Comments on the Fight Following Suspension and Fine From the NBA

Wednesday afternoon, the NBA finally announced the suspensions for those involved in Monday night's brawl between the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons. Moussa Diabaté and Miles were each suspended for four games, starting tonight against the Atlanta Hawks.

Shortly after he was informed of the suspension and $62,641 fine, Diabaté took to Instagram to apologize to the organization and fan base for his actions.

“To the Hornets coaches, staff, front office, teammates, and best fans in the NBA,

“As a player, I pride myself on passion and my commitment to giving everything on the court during every possession. However, in the heat of a highly competitive and physical matchup, I allowed my emotions to get the better of me, and for that, I am truly sorry.

“I understand the responsibility I carry as a professional athlete and as a role model. I view this as a learning experience and am fully committed to growing from it both as a player and a person.

“The Charlotte fan base has been incredibly supportive since I joined the team, and it is my goal to continue making a positive impact on the Hornets organization and the Charlotte community as we continue to ascend.

“I look forward to many more nights where the Moose Gets Loose, just not that loose!

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

First of all, a brilliant way for Moussa to close out that post. It's good to see that he's taking full responsibility for it and appears to have moved on from the whole ordeal.

I never thought I'd say that losing Diabaté for four games could directly impact the Hornets' ability to make the postseason, but that's a testament to how far he's come and how valuable he now is.

I do believe that regardless of what happens these next few games, the Hornets will be able to remain in position and play well enough down the stretch to, at the very least, make the play-in tournament. In the meantime, Ryan Kalkbrenner will eat up the majority of the minutes and perhaps will see our first look at Xavier Tillman Sr. in a Hornets uniform, as well as some opportunities for PJ Hall.

