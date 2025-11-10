Kon Knueppel's defensive effort during Hornets losses shows his competitive fire

Kon Knueppel ranks:



- 1st among rookies in 3PM (30)

- 2nd among rookies in PPG (16.4)

- 3rd among rookies in RPG (6.0)

- 4th among rookies in 3P% (40.5)



He’s on pace to make 273 threes this season, which would absolutely smash the record for most 3PM by a rookie 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aM5uyNmP7d