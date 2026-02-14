Postseason Snapshot: Where the Hornets Are, And Where They Can Still End Up

The Charlotte Hornets have hit the All-Star break at a spot that's basically been extinct around these parts for a decade: the games actually matter.

Indeed, the Hornets are sitting at ninth in the East right now, wedged into the Play-In pack with real separation still up for grabs. The math isn't difficult, yet it still could go either way. Will Charlotte host a Play-In game at Spectrum Center? Or will the team have a rough week and start chasing again?

Where the Hornets Are Now

If the season ended at this moment today, Charlotte would be in the Play-In field (seeds 7-10). That matters because the ninth seed is a weird middle ground where you're in, but you don't get the safety net that the 7 and 8 seeds do.

However, you're also not completely buried. Not with the way that the standings compress once you get past the top tier. Really, the Hornets did themselves a favor by beating Atlanta right before the break, which swung ninth place back to Charlotte and helped with potential tie scenarios.

The Short-Term Catch: Availability

Unfortunately, Charlotte's first games out of the break come with a built-in complication, seeing as how Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté are suspended through Feb. 24.

So you're basically looking at two mini-phases where the Hornets need to serve shorthanded right out of the break, but then quickly make a move once the rotation is whole again.

On top of that, Coby White is listed as day-to-day with the calf injury. Same goes for Liam McNeeley with his ankle headed into Feb. 19.

What the Next 10 Days Look Like

Here’s the immediate runway and why it matters:

Feb. 19 vs. Rockets

Feb. 20 vs. Cavaliers

Feb. 22 at Wizards

Feb. 24 at Bulls (Bridges/Diabaté slated to be back)

That stretch is either where you protect the floor of the season, or where you give back the margin you just created.

Range of Realistic Outcomes

Ceiling (6)

An idealized, yes, but realistic outcome would include jumping up into sixth. Sixth is the clean "skip the Play-In" line, and yes, it's still a climb. Charlotte is currently several games back of that zone on the standings grid.

To get there, the Hornets would need to both keep stacking wins against the teams you should beat (that’s the new part) but also start stealing one "scheduled loss" per week against the upper tier.

Likely Landing Zone (7–10)

This is where Charlotte is right now, and of course, where most of the East is living. One good week gets you to 7/8. One bad week drops you to the bottom edge.

But the gap between seventh and tenth isn't some dramatic cliff. In fact, it's just a couple of games (sometimes less) and usually decided by who strings together a clean 5-2 stretch versus who goes 2-5 and starts scoreboard-watching. That's the tier the Hornets are in.

Floor (Falling Out)

It's not the most likely outcome, but it's on the table in a conference this tight. The Hornets don't have the luxury of a long skid, especially with the first chunk out of the break being impacted by suspensions.

The one swing factor that's going to decide it will be if Charlotte bank wins while shorthanded without warping its identity. The Hornets have been at their best when they're playing with pace and structure by getting the early pass-ahead stuff but not turning possessions into track meets for the other team.

When that balance holds, you get consistency. When it doesn't, quarters go sideways. If Charlotte can come out of the break, patch the rotation for a week, and still take care of business in games like Washington and Chicago, then the last month and a half becomes about seeding, not just survival.

Bottom Line

The Hornets are in the Play-In today. But the more important part is what comes next. The schedule hands them a chance to stabilize immediately, and then, when the suspensions are clear, to actually press up into the 7/8 range instead of just hanging on.

