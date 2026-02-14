A Look at Every Hornets Player Who Has Competed in the Three-Point Contest

Tonight, Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel will become the fifth rookie to ever compete in the NBA's three-point contest, joining the likes of Dennis Scott (Orlando Magic), Kyle Korver (Philadelphia 76ers), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), and Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns).

A rookie has never won the event, nor has a member of the Charlotte Hornets. Glen Rice did win one, however, that came during his time with the Miami Heat.

You may be wondering, as Kon takes the big stage tonight, how former Hornets have done in the event. We've got you covered. Here are each of the participants, the years they took part, and how they fared.

Dell Curry (1992, 1994)

Dell put on a show in 1992, making it to the championship round before falling short to Craig Hodges, who won the event for the third straight year. Two years later, he found himself in the final round once again, but this time finished third behind Mark Price and Dan Majerle.

Scott Burrell (1995)

Despite having a career year, Burrell's only appearance in the contest didn't go so well, being eliminated in the opening round. That season, Burrell averaged a career high of 13.2 points per game. Oddly enough, future Hornet Glen Rice took home the crown that year.

Glen Rice (1996, 1997, 1998)

Rice failed to repeat as the three-point contest champion, and maybe it's because he turned his red and black for purple and teal. Okay, maybe not, but it's reasonable to think, considering how unlucky the organization has been. In '97, he advanced to the semifinal round before getting knocked out, and then in '98, he had the third-lowest opening round total, so that was it for him.

Kemba Walker (2017, 2019)

Kemba had a strong first round in 2017, finishing with 19 points. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to keep pace with Eric Gordon and Kyrie Irving in the final round, who both landed on 20 and had to go to a tiebreaker round. His second crack at it wasn't as successful, scoring just 15 points and was eliminated in round one.

Devonte' Graham (2020)

Graham had an okay showing, but Devin Booker, Buddy Hield, Zach LaVine, Joe Harris, and Davis Bertans all put on a clinic, eliminating him in the first round.

