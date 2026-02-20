LaMelo Ball Comments on Car Accident He Was Involved in on Wednesday

Wednesday afternoon, a scary incident took place in Uptown Charlotte when Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball was involved in a two-car head-on collision at the intersection of Trade and Tryon. Fortunately, both Ball and the other person involved walked away from the wreck with no serious injuries.

A little more than 24 hours later, Ball suited up and started for the Hornets against the Houston Rockets. He had an okay performance, finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, but didn't shoot the ball all that well, going just 5/14 from the floor and 1/6 from three-point range.

In his postgame interview, Ball was asked to comment on the accident, to which he replied, “Unfortunate. Everybody is cool, so blessings. God is great.”

A reporter then asked why he left the scene, but he did not comment on it.

Considering the police were already on scene and clearly had no issue with him leaving, there was no wrongdoing by Ball. Because he's such a recognizable figure in Charlotte, his staying at the scene of the accident would have likely drawn a big crowd and could have made it difficult for law enforcement and clean-up crews to take care of the matter.

He was also asked if he knew that the other person suffered injuries, and he responded, “I seen her get straight out the car.”

LaMelo Ball was being asked about his car accident



He walked out mid interview



(Via @scott_fowler) pic.twitter.com/5KhechSZge — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) February 20, 2026

For what it's worth, Ball did not walk out mid-interview, as the embedded tweet above described. A member of Hornets PR told reporters that it was the end of the interview session, so Ball got up from the table and walked away while a reporter attempted to sneak in one more question.

Head coach Charles Lee was asked about the accident in his pregame press conference and said, “My reaction was the first thing when you hear about any type of accident is you hope all parties involved are okay and they’re healthy and they’re safe. He was able to come in today, feeling good, ready to go.”

No further details about the wreck, including any injuries to the other person involved, have been made public.

LaMelo and the Hornets will be back in action tonight inside Spectrum Center, playing host to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The ball will be thrown up in the air at approximately 7:10 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast. The game will also be aired on Sports Radio WFNZ.