Kon Knueppel is trending towards legendary status in rookie season

Kon Knueppel, Paul Pierce, and Larry Bird. At first glance, one of these things is not like the other. The Charlotte Hornets wing doesn't seem to fit in with two NBA Hall of Famers in any way, shape, or form. But upon closer inspection, Knueppel may have something in common with these former superstars,

Per Basketball Reference, just two players in NBA history have averaged 15 or more points per game with five or more rebounds and a 40% three-point shooting clip: Larry Bird and Paul Pierce. But if things hold, Knueppel would join those two.

Knueppel won't touch Bird's season: 21.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 40.6% from three. But he is right there with Pierce. Knueppel has the edge in points and is just behind in rebounds and the shooting percentage.

He is also doing this largely as the secondary option. For the most part, he's been behind LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller when they're healthy. When they're not, his scoring seems to take a leap, so he might be even better if it weren't for those two.

Nov 17, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Charlotte Hornets forward Kon Knueppel (7) drives to the basket against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Still, it's hard to overstate how good Knueppel has been and how vital that is for the Hornets. The team knew it was drafting a high-floor player who could shoot as well as anyone in the draft, and maybe anyone in the NBA.

What they probably did not know is that they were getting someone like Pierce or Bird. If any team had the chance to add a player like that, they'd probably jump on it. 2025 was a loaded class, but Knueppel looks like he, at the very least, deserved his draft spot.

If the season ended today, not only would Knueppel join Bird and Pierce in this illustrious group, but he'd probably win the Rookie of the Year award. In a draft class with Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, it's impossible to overstate how impressive that is.

Now, the season doesn't end today, and Knueppel's barely above 40% from three, so he's got his work cut out for him to join this club and to win the award, but he's off to an obviously blistering start.

