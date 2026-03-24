Liam McNeeley Erupts for Monster Night in G League

So far, it's looking like the Charlotte Hornets' 2025 draft class could go down as one of the best, and we're not even a full year into these youngsters' careers.

Jeff Peterson hit a grand slam with the selection of Kon Knueppel with the fourth overall pick, but there's a chance he could go 4/4 on his picks from a year ago, with all four turning into quality rotation pieces at some point.

Knueppel looks like an All-Star. Sion James is providing physicality and on-ball pressure that hasn't existed in Charlotte in years, and Ryan Kalkbrenner has been a pleasant surprise, logging quality minutes as the team's backup at center behind Moussa Diabaté.

But what about that fourth piece of the puzzle? Liam McNeeley.

Well, he's only played in 28 games this season with the big league club, seeing limited action off the bench. For the majority of the year, he's been developing down on the farm with the Greensboro Swarm in the G League.

Earlier this week, he posted an insane performance in the team's 141-131 loss to the Westchester Knicks, scoring a team-high 33 points on 12/20 shooting, including a 2/5 night from downtown. He also chipped in five rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes of floor time.

2025 NBA first round pick Liam McNeeley went off for a CAREER-HIGH for the playoff bound @greensboroswarm! 👏



He’s averaging 19.8 PPG in the G League. pic.twitter.com/R1xInsKeHN — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 23, 2026

In 17 games this season with Greensboro, McNeeley is averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 46% from the field and 33% from three. Obviously, they'd like his shooting percentages to be a little higher, but it's a part of his game that is still developing.

Could he play his way into the rotation next season?

Jan 28, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Liam McNeeley (33) drives into defender Memphis Grizzlies forward Jalen Wells (0) in the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

There's a chance, but if it were to happen, it's going to take a strong first half of the season, in my opinion. Considering where the Hornets roster currently is and the pieces they'll try to add to it this offseason, there may not be room for him to log serious minutes on a nightly basis, so allowing him to continue to develop in Greensboro is probably the most likely outcome.

That doesn't mean he won't ever make an impact on the Hornets, though. Several guys over the years have spent time with the Swarm and ended up being quality players in the NBA, such as Christian Wood, Devonte' Graham, Cody and Caleb Martin, Mark Williams, and Moussa Diabaté. Every player has a different path, even those selected in the first round.