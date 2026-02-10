Moussa Diabaté Reveals What Caused the Fight with Jalen Duren to Break Out
Moussa Diabaté is known for his energy and his ability to give 100% effort all of the time, but last night, he had a little too much energy when he was pushed in the face by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren early in the third quarter, which resulted in an all-out brawl.
While it's reasonable to get upset and want to stand up for yourself, responding the way he did was a big mistake, and he even admitted it himself during today's media availability.
“We got back and forth. It’s a basketball game at the end of the day, so we’re going to be competitive, we’re going to talk, we’re going to be physical, and I’m completely okay with that. I fouled him, got into each other’s face, which is fine, it’s basketball," Diabaté said. "It got completely different when he put his hand in my face, and I lost control of my emotions. When he put his hand in my face, I think that’s when I kind of lost control of it. Obviously, it shouldn’t have happened.”
For some reason, Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff told the media in his postgame presser last night that his guys weren't the ones who initiated the fight or crossed the line. I'm sure he's just sticking up for his team, but the film doesn't lie. It's plain as day that Duren started the mess by putting his hand in Moussa's face.
When he was asked about it last night, Duren responded, “Just an overly competitive game, emotions flaring. At the end of the day, we would love to keep it basketball, but things happen.”
Diabaté, Duren, Miles Bridges, and Isaiah Stewart will each be handed down a fine and a suspension, all of which may vary in price and length. That news should come out sometime later this afternoon/evening.
The Hornets will play their final game ahead of the All-Star break tomorrow night at home against the Atlanta Hawks.
