Hornets' 9-Game Winning Streak Snapped in Physical Bout Against Pistons

All good things must come to an end, and on Monday night, the Charlotte Hornets saw their nine-game winning streak snapped by the Eastern Conference's top-seed, the Detroit Pistons, 110-104. Had the Hornets gotten the job done, it would have tied the mark for the longest winning streak in franchise history.

LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, and Co. were red-hot for much of the first half from three-point range, which allowed them to jump out to as much as an eight-point lead. Detroit was ice-cold from downtown, but continued to chip away with a strong inside game from Jalen Duren, who just dominated his matchup against Moussa Diabaté, and Cade Cunningham, who just knocked down shot after shot from mid-range.

Detroit's defense was problematic for the Hornets all night, just squeezing Charlotte out of the paint almost entirely. Unfortunately for the Bugs, it was the difference in the game.

Best of the Night: Toughness

When the Hornets lost Diabaté and Bridges, the Pistons went up double digits and looked like they were well on their way to a comfortable win. Boy, was it far from comfortable. Charlotte strung together some defensive stops, re-found its rhythm offensively, and made it a dogfight in the final minutes. Although it was a little too little too late, it showed that this group can compete with the best of the best and isn't going to throw in the towel when it feels like the game is slipping away. This game should prove that the Hornets are to be taken seriously.

Worst of the Night: The Brawl

Moussa Dibaté charged after and started swinging punches toward Jalen Duren after he was grabbed in the face and pushed away. It was an out-of-character moment for the Hornets' big man, who usually does a really good job of channeling any frustration. Miles Bridges then went after Duren when he was being escorted off the floor by members of the Pistons' coaching staff, which prompted Isaiah Stewart to pop off the bench and go get in a tussle with Bridges. All four players were ejected and will likely face fines/suspensions. I understand wanting to stick up for your teammate, but that was a disappointing decision by Bridges. He has to know better. You have to keep your temper in check in that situation so you can stay in the game. As one of the leaders on this team, you just simply can't take that sort of action.

Up Next: Atlanta Hawks

The Hornets will play their final game ahead of the All-Star break on Wednesday night at home against the Atlanta Hawks. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET.

