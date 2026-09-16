NBA Insider Says Hornets Could Trade for Domantas Sabonis Which Would Be Foolish

The Charlotte Hornets have done enough trading for one offseason, but the rumor mill persists. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, they could be a team interested in Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

This is a rumor that pops up from time to time. Sabonis appears to be the new-age Myles Turner in that the two sides will forever be linked in trade rumors without it ever happening (hopefully).

🎙️ @JakeLFischer: "I do think interest from the Hornets is still generally there... I don't think Charlotte is motivated to meet the Kings' asking price, but if the price comes down, I would think that Charlotte is still a team to monitor in Sabonis' ultimate trade landscape." 🤨 pic.twitter.com/z7tIGar9l9 — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) September 16, 2026

Fischer said, "I do think interest from the Hornets is still generally there... I don't think Charlotte is motivated to meet the Kings' asking price, but if the price comes down, I would think that Charlotte is still a team to monitor in Sabonis' ultimate trade landscape."

For the life of me, I cannot fathom why the Hornets would even be considering this. He may eventually cost less, but there's just no advantage to adding Sabonis at this stage.

The Hornets spent quite a lot to rework the frontcourt, and they have a ton of talent and versatility down low. What does Sabonis bring to the table that the Hornets don't already have? He's not a good shooter, and the Hornets have good rebounders already.

Sabonis is not a good defender whatsoever. He hasn't been since 2019-2020. From a player perspective, there is no reason to target Sabonis. From a depth perspective, the Hornets no longer need bigs.

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) is fouled by Charlotte Hornets forward Taj Gibson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You could convince me about trading for an aging, declining, and costly guard because it's a much bigger need, but not Sabonis. He has two years left on his contract at $45.5 and $48.6 million, respectively. That's an absurd amount for a player who frankly isn't worth it.

He's coming a season in which he played 19 games and had a -13.9 net rating. In 2024-25, he had a solid 2.6 net rating, but if the Hornets want a big man who can produce at that level, Tidjane Salaun had a similar mark, and Ryan Kalkbrenner is only in year two.

And if the Hornets truly believe that Sabonis makes them better and can push them towards the playoffs (a faulty belief, but I digress), why did they blow things up and trade both LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges? If contending is the goal, why did they trade their best player?

That, to me, is why the Hornets just do not seem like a trade partner for Sabonis. He doesn't fit, he isn't a need, he costs a boatload of money, and the Hornets are more future-oriented than to deal assets and younger players for someone declining and expensive.

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