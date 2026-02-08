NBA Insider Sees the Hornets as a Team No One Wants in a Playoff Series

When a team that is perpetually bad all of a sudden becomes one of the most efficient teams in the NBA and wins a few games, it's hard for those around the league to buy into whatever is taking place. The Charlotte Hornets have won nine straight games and have been playing really good basketball for a while now, posting a 16-8 record since December 23rd. This isn't a blip on the radar anymore. The Hornets should be taken seriously, and most people are.

NBA insider Zach Lowe has been fond of the Hornets' core for a while now and is one of the few that has shown Charlotte love over the years, even during their struggles, constantly bringing up how the pieces were starting to come together.

A couple of days ago, he doubled and maybe even tripled down on his fascination with this group, saying they could do some damage in the postseason this year.

🎙️ @ZachLowe_NBA: "They are making the play-in tournament... the Charlotte Hornets are on fire. They've been a legitimately really good team for a third of an NBA season now... they're gonna put a scare into someone in the first round if they get into the playoffs. The… pic.twitter.com/e6817TnEn9 — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) February 6, 2026

"They are making the play-in tournament. The Bulls made a whole bunch of trades that will make their team worse. They sold Coby White from the Bulls for Collin Sexton and some second-round picks. That’s an upgrade. They then recouped a couple of second-round picks by helping Orlando duck the tax and taking Tyus Jones. The Hawks are like bleh. The Hornets are on fire. They've been a legitimately really good team for a third of an NBA season now. They’re coming for a play-in spot, and they get in there, and let’s say the Hawks are in there with them, the Magic, the Heat, they could absolutely get into the playoffs. This starting five is pretty legit with Bridges and Diabaté; they just upgraded their bench with Coby White, like, they're gonna put a scare into someone in the first round if they get into the playoffs. The entertainment value of the Eastern Conference first round goes up like 4000% if the Hornets are in it.”

Putting together a strong stretch of basketball is one thing, but they've made some statements along the way. They beat the defending champ, Oklahoma City, like a drum. They beat the Lakers by 18, the Nuggets by 23, the Magic by 27, the 76ers by 37, have won tight battles against San Antonio, Houston, and Atlanta, and are 5-0 against divisional foes since December 23rd.

They've won games against each of the top five teams in the Western Conference, so it's reasonable to think that the Hornets could hang with and even win some games in a seven-game series against the likes of Detroit, New York, Boston, Cleveland, etc.

