Score Prediction For Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets

The Charlotte Hornets hit the road again, this time in Houston vs. Kevin Durant’s Houston Rockets, with a chance to extend their winning streak to eight games. Here is what our Hornets on SI Staff think ahead of tonight’s matchup:

Owen Watterson: Rockets 115, Hornets 101

Queue the Willie Nelson boys: we're back out on the road again. This time without Collin Sexton, and Hornets’ newly acquired PG Coby White’s status in this game is unknown. Even if he dresses, you can imagine it would take him a few days to acclimate, anyway. To the team, offense, all of it. Not the best timing with a seven-game win streak on the line in Houston versus KD and the Rockets, who have everyone healthy and rearing to go in their Western Conference seeding push. Charlotte will be outmanned and outgunned tonight, but I expect a valiant effort nonetheless in an attempt at the first eight-in-a-row streak since 1999.

Zachary Roberts: Rockets 117, Hornets 110

At some point, the Hornets are going to slow down. They can't keep winning forever, and the Rockets are, simply put, very good. They're also pretty healthy, so the Hornets won't get a boost from someone missing the game. A road contest against a Western Conference power just isn't ideal for the Hornets, but I fully expect the hot streak they've been on to at least keep it close.

Schuyler Callihan: Rockets 118, Hornets 111

Unfortunately, I'm going to agree with my colleagues here and say the fun comes to an end (for now). Houston poses a ton of issues offensively, especially when they have one of the best scorers on the planet in Kevin Durant. I get the sense that this could be another slow start, similar to the one they just had against New Orleans a few days ago. This time, though, digging out of a big hole is not going to be as easy. I'll take the Rockets comfortably winning with Charlotte knocking down a pair of meaningless buckets late.

The Hornets and Rockets will tip things off at 8 p.m. ET.

