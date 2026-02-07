Hornets Take Their Historic Win Streak to Atlanta, Play-In Attainable

The Charlotte Hornets head to Atlanta for a Saturday night game tonight (Feb. 7) playing the best basketball the franchise has seen in literal decades.

Charlotte's win over Houston on Thursday marked its eighth straight, the team's longest winning streak since 1999. (The last time the Hornets won eight in a row in the same season was from Dec. 3-18, 1999, per the NBA.) The Hornets are now 24-28, 10th in the Eastern Conference and firmly inside the play-in picture after spending most of the season hovering near the bottom of the standings.

Ergo, Saturday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks carries real weight, with Atlanta currently holding the No. 9 seed at 26–27. This is no longer about vibes or development. It's all about positioning.

How the Hornets Take Flight

Charlotte's surge has been built on execution and consistency. The Hornets are defending with purpose, competing on the glass, and running an offense that doesn’t fall apart when the first action breaks down. They've beaten quality teams during this stretch, including multiple Western Conference contenders, and they've done it without relying on gimmicks or one-off performances.

Everything still runs through LaMelo Ball, who continues to control games even when the box score looks ordinary. Ball's gravity stretches defenses well beyond the arc, opening driving lanes and forcing early rotations. When teams switch or ice actions, he's comfortable attacking mismatches or pulling up from deep late in the clock. That ability has been the difference in tight possessions throughout this streak.

Charlotte has also gotten reliable production around him. Brandon Miller has given the Hornets timely scoring without hijacking possessions, while Kon Knueppel continues to provide efficient offense and solid perimeter defense. Indeed, the Hornets' supporting cast has held up its end by defending, rebounding, and keeping the offense functional when lineups shift.

The Buzz About the Hawks

Atlanta, meanwhile, is still sorting through the aftermath of a busy trade deadline. The Hawks have reshaped their roster significantly and are dealing with natural rotation instability. While the talent is there, cohesion hasn't always followed, and defensive lapses have been an issue in recent games.

For Charlotte, this trip represents a chance to turn momentum into leverage. A win would pull the Hornets within one game of Atlanta in the standings and further solidify their place in the play-in race. A loss doesn't undo what they've built, but it would slow a charge that currently has real teeth.

The Hornets have earned the benefit of being taken seriously. Now they have to keep proving it on the road.

Key Matchup

LaMelo vs Atlanta's Perimeter Containment

If Atlanta can keep Ball out of the paint without committing extra help, they can limit Charlotte's drive-and-kick game. If Ball starts forcing rotations and creating advantages late in possessions, the Hornets' offense tends to snowball. How the Hawks handle Ball at the point of attack will dictate whether this game stays controlled or gets away from them.

Injury Report

Hornets: OUT: Coby White (calf) QUESTIONABLE: Tidjane Salaün (illness)

Hawks: OUT: Jonathan Kuminga (knee) QUESTIONABLE: Onyeka Okongwu (dental)

Projected Starting Lineups

Hornets Hawks G LaMelo Ball Dyson Daniels G Brandon Miller Nickeil Alexander-Walker F Kon Knueppel Zaccharie Risacher F Miles Bridges Jalen Johnson C Moussa Diabaté Jock Landale

