Hornets collapse in fourth quarter, fall to winless Pelicans
Entering Tuesday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Charlotte Hornets had yet to win back-to-back games all season.
It was a Hornets-Pelicans matchup with no stars, as while the Hornets were still missing LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, the Pelicans were missing former number one overall pick Zion Williamson.
It would be the second straight game the Hornets have been without Ball, missing the former number three overall pick in Sunday's blowout victory over the Utah Jazz.
The Pelicans, who were 0-6 entering Tuesday's matchup, took control of the game early behind excellent starts from Herb Jones, Jordan Poole, and Karlo Matkovic. Although Charlotte only trailed three headed into the second quarter, the Hornets' offense struggled to get anything going without its top two scorers.
The struggles continued into the second quarter, as the Pelicans' lead grew to 12. With a 59-47 lead late in the second quarter, the game took a complete turn. The Hornets proceeded to put together a 23-2 run that spanned the end of the second quarter into the beginning of the third, led by Ryan Kalkbrenner, Miles Bridges, Tre Mann, and Kon Knueppel.
A strong end to the third quarter kept the Pelicans within striking distance, and the fourth quarter would inevitably determine the victor of the matchup in the Smoothie King Center.
With 23.4 remaining, the Hornets led 112-110, though the Pelicans had possession. A Jose Alvarado three with 15.4 to go pressured the Hornets, and it was time to see what Charles Lee would draw up in a late-game situation. Derik Queen, whom the Pelicans controversially sent next season's first-round pick for, tipped the inbounds pass, and the Pelicans took possession.
The Hornets fell 116-112, giving the Pelicans their first win of the season. The Hornets now fall to 3-5, with their next game being Friday against Miami.
Best of the night: Tre Mann
Tre Mann struggled to begin the season, but has put things together over the last couple of nights. He has recorded three straight double-digit games for the first time since November 1-4, 2024, exactly a year to the date.
Mann recorded 18 points on 8/13 from the field, with 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Tre has started to go back to the form he was in prior to his injury last season, and is an excellent part of both the Hornets' roster and bench.
"Being able to go to somebody off your bench to give you a little bit more pop at times is always helpful", said Charles Lee postgame.
