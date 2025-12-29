Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Charlotte Hornets are playing much better basketball of late, and tonight, will look to keep the good times rolling, albeit without Kon Knueppel.

Can the Hornets take down the Bucks? Here are our picks for tonight's game.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 118, Bucks 114

I know without Kon Knueppel, the majority won't expect Charlotte to win this game, but they absolutely can. Milwaukee has struggled for much of the season, and although they've won two of three, they've lost six of their last nine. LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Miles Bridge each go for 20+ and push the mini winning streak to three.

Zach Roberts: Bucks 110, Hornets 105

The Bucks and Hornets are both fairly healthy, although the likely absence of Kon Knueppel will hurt badly. The Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo back now, and that's generally all it takes to predict a winner. The Hornets won last time out despite ugly games from LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, and while losing Knueppel, but I can't see that happening again.

Albert Böttcher: Bucks 118, Hornets 106

Without Knueppel, the Hornets' offense is completely reliant on Miller and Ball, who haven't looked great after their respective injuries. Meanwhile, the Bucks are in desperation mode and have Giannis back. I fear this one won't be all too close.

Ian Black: Bucks 126, Hornets 111

This Bucks team can shoot the basketball, especially with their former-MVP Antetokounmpo back in the lineup to draw would-be defenders in. The Hornets have enough firepower to keep up on paper, but without the Knueppel, the floor for that firepower is much lower.

Owen O'Connor: Hornets 117, Bucks 108

Milwaukee has not won two straight games since late October. Despite their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo being out of the lineup for the majority of it, the Bucks do not exactly have a fantastic roster.

The Hornets will be missing Kon Knueppel for the first time this season, which could put a massive hindrance on their offensive abilities, but Friday night’s matchup with the Magic shows that the Hornets can win with Knueppel off the floor, which is huge in regard to the team moving forward. Expect a big night from Moussa Diabaté, who seems to always have stellar performances against the Bucks.

