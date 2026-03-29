Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics

The Charlotte Hornets saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday night, falling to the Philadelphia 76ers in heartbreaking fashion. Tonight, they'll look to get back on track against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics.

Here is how our staff sees this one playing out.

Zach Roberts: Celtics 110, Hornets 99

You'll forgive me if I don't see a path to victory tonight. Charlotte is tired, emotionally drained, and likely to be without Coby White and/or Grant Williams. Boston is particularly well-rested, and they added Jayson Tatum in their quest for revenge. I'm just not sure how the Hornets can get up off the mat after last night, as the scheduling gods have delivered a crushing blow to their playoff hopes.

Owen Watterson: Celtics 103, Hornets 99

Charlotte has been incredible in the second game of back-to-backs this season, so perhaps my eerie feelings are misplaced. Regardless of the Hornets hot streak and the Celtics malfunction since Tatum’s return, I can’t help but shake it, anyway.

Last night was a heartbreaker, and the Hornets gave it everything they had. A few mistakes, less than a handful, were truly the difference. It's going to be that kind of game again tonight, and I fear that the lack of rest between last night and today will factor in heavily here.

If Charlotte was ever going to prove me wrong again, today is the time. It'll be a test of their ability to have a short memory; maybe the toughest test of that ability thus far this season, given the jumbled-up playoff seeding. Charlotte loses close tonight to close out their seven-game home stand.

Evan Campos: Hornets 109, Celtics 106

Jayson Tatum will likely run the show for Boston in this one with no Jaylen Brown available. While Tatum is not currently playing at the MVP level he was last season, as he ramps up from an Achilles injury, he is still a superstar player and has had big performances in Charlotte before, making this another great test for the Hornets. These are two of the most athletically pleasing teams to watch in the NBA, and both have been among the best teams in the league over the past three to four months. This one should be close throughout and will likely come down to who executes better in the clutch.

Philadelphia did that better last night, but I think Charlotte wins this one, barely. More efficient nights from Charlotte’s big three will be the determining factor. Against Philadelphia, LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel combined to shoot roughly 31% from the field, and that has to be better in this matchup.

The Hornets and Celtics will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 6:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the action live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast or tune into Sam Farber's call on Sports Radio WFNZ.

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