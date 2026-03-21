Steph Curry Sparks Buzz Asking About a No. 30 Exception in Charlotte

Just a handful of years ago, if anyone threw out the idea of Stephen Curry finishing his career with the Charlotte Hornets, it was always viewed as a pipe dream.

Yes, his connection to the organization with his dad, being one of the franchise's all-time greats, and having grown up in the area have always been the two main reasons Charlotte fans have held out hope, but it never felt like a real possibility.

Now that the Hornets are playing competent basketball and have arguably the brightest future of any team in the entire NBA, perhaps Steph is interested in finishing things out with the team he grew up watching.

Earlier this week, his father, Dell, had his No. 30 jersey retired by the Hornets, becoming just the second player to have their jersey hang from the rafters, joining the late Bobby Phills.

Steph was on hand along with his brother Seth and sister Sydel to celebrate their father's special night. Steph did not talk to the crowd during the ceremony as Seth did, but he did have a recent interview with DeShawn Brown of WSOC-TV, where he was asked about potentially joining the Hornets in the future after his father told reporters that he had asked if there would be an exception to wear his No. 30 jersey.

Steph Curry on asking his father Dell if there could be an exception for him once the #30 goes into the rafters in Charlotte:



“You always keep your options open. I know what that means when you get your jersey retired, it’s immortalized. Nobody should be able to touch it, but… pic.twitter.com/i2zvgeGkSw — aly ✶ (@jinthirty) March 19, 2026

“You always keep your options open," Curry said. "Like you said, I know what that means when you get your jersey retired. It’s immortalized, nobody should be able to touch it, but yeah, I’m sure he’d be able to make a special exception if that was the case.”

Why leave Golden State?

Steph could do something very few in this league have done, and that is play with one organization for 20 years. He would achieve that if he stayed with the Warriors for three more years. Golden State, however, is well past its dynasty window and is on the verge of a rebuild. Meanwhile, the arrow for the Hornets is pointing in the other direction, and playing in Charlotte is something he's never shut the door on. Ever.

When could it happen?

Curry still has one year left on his current deal, carrying a cap hit of $62.5M for the 2026-27 season. There's a chance that Charlotte and Golden State could come to terms on a trade, but I don't see Jeff Peterson being willing to give up as much as the Warriors would probably like in return. So in all likelihood, if Curry were to ever join the Hornets, it would be as a free agent next summer.

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