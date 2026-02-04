Hornets Strike First Deal of Trade Deadline, Landing Former First-Round Pick From Bulls

One of the most glaring and obvious needs for the Charlotte Hornets entering the trade deadline was a backup guard. LaMelo Ball has been great (and available) this season, but the moment he comes off the floor, there's a huge drop in offensive efficiency.

Moments ago, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson addressed that need by acquiring former first-round pick Coby White from the Chicago Bulls, as well as veteran guard Mike Conley. Collin Sexton will be shipped to Chicago. The deal was first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN.

Full trade details

Charlotte Hornets receive: Coby White, Mike Conley

Chicago Bulls receive: Collin Sexton, Ousmane Diang, the least favorable of Charlotte/Denver 2nd round draft pick in 2029; NYK 2031; Denver 2031.

Oklahoma City Thunder receives: Mason Plumlee

In 29 games this season, White is averaging 18.6 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 48% from the field and 34% from three-point range. As a matter of fact, White had one of his best performances of the season earlier this year against the Hornets, scoring 25 points on 11/23 shooting.

The Goldsboro, North Carolina, native played his college ball just up the road at North Carolina, where he was named a member of the All-ACC, All-ACC Tourney, and All-ACC Freshman Teams. Chicago selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

As for the other piece the Hornets are acquiring in this deal, the expectation from many around the league is that Conley will be bought out of his contract, so he can return to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jake Fischer of The Stein Line just reported that it is "very much in play."

