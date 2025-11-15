Two prominent NBA analysts gush over Hornets' Kon Knueppel

The Charlotte Hornets were confident that when they decided to draft Kon Knueppel fifth overall that they were getting perhaps the best player in the draft, not named Cooper Flagg.

So far, Knueppel has done everything that has been asked of him. He's been slashing into the paint, hitting daggers from outside, and positioning himself correctly on defense.

Knueppel has been an early bright spot on what has been a disappointing start to the year for the Hornets. Two prominent NBA analysts love what they have seen from Knueppel so far.

Bill Simmons and Tim Legler love what Kon Knueppel gives the Hornets

While speaking on the Bill Simmons Podcast, both Bill Simmons and Tim Legler love what Knueppel has brought to the table in the early portion of his career.

"I loved Knueppel in the draft. I just think he looks like he's 27 years old already. He's running offense for them, he rebounds, he's always in the right spots, doing the right things," said Simmons.

Legler also loves what Knueppel does for the Hornets, admitting that he was initially shocked when he was the fifth pick of the draft.

"I will admit, I may have missed the ceiling down the road on Knueppel going into the Draft...and now I see it. He has a feel for the game that you cannot teach. Some guys don't show that until year three, year four."

The Hornets have been very pleased with what Knuppel has been able to give them on what has been a very unhealthy team. Brandon Miller has hardly played, and LaMelo Ball has been in and out of the lineup.

The Charlotte Hornets have two Rookie of the Year candidates

Knueppel is certainly in the conversation for Rookie of the Year, but he's not the only one on the roster who deserves to be part of that conversation.

Ryan Kalkbrenner has done a fantastic job of starting at center as an obscure second-round draft pick that many teams overlooked in the weeks leading up to the Draft.

With both Knueppel and Kalkbrenner, the Hornets have added two more intriguing prospects to a team that's brimming with talent, but talent that is unrealized and unreliable.

- TRENDING STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Charlotte Hornets urged to send back Mavericks' first-round pick in mock trade

Former NBA Champion Pat Connaughton has found himself a role in Charlotte

What can Charlotte Hornets fans expect from LaMelo Ball in his probable return to the lineup on Friday?

The Charlotte Hornets have a solid starting lineup we never get to see