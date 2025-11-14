Charlotte Hornets urged to send back Mavericks' first-round pick in mock trade

With how things are going for the Dallas Mavericks, the 2027 pick that the Charlotte Hornets own looks better and better all the time. The Luka Doncic trade, Anthony Davis' injury, Kyrie Irving's injury, and Cooper Flagg's slightly slower start suggest that the Mavericks could tear it down and be pretty bad by that point.

What if the Hornets gave the pick back? No, this is not a Terry Rozier situation where Mavericks fans foolishly believe that the NBA will step in and force the Hornets to give back a pick, but what if the Hornets found an offer worth it? That's what CBS Sports insider Sam Quinn is suggesting, anyway.

Hornets send back Mavericks pick in Max Christie mock trade

In Sam Quinn's mock trade, the Hornets send Collin Sexton and the 2027 pick owned by the Mavericks to Dallas for Max Christie and Daniel Gafford.

"Max Christie and Daniel Gafford are both solid, affordable role players. In the right trade market, they both might net a lower first-round pick at the deadline. So instead of potentially two underwhelming first-round picks... why not combine them to get one very valuable one?" Quinn noted.

Quinn also argues that "the Mavericks have some measure of control over how good they are," although it may be silly to think a team that, by then, may not have Kyrie Irving or Anthony Davis can just will themselves into the playoffs. Nevertheless, he believes that the Hornets would prefer the two youngsters over a non-lottery pick.

"Would the Hornets rather have, say, the 17th pick in 2027, or two good, affordable, and relatively young role players who fit them quite well? I'm banking on the latter. Gafford's rim gravity would do wonders next to LaMelo Ball, and Christie would give them badly needed point of attack defense," he continued.

For Dallas, the need is obvious. They can't keep trying Cooper Flagg at point guard, so Collin Sexton makes a ton of sense. Sexton would do wonders for Flagg's development. Plus, if they own their 2027 pick, they can probably ease up on trying to force a playoff spot and really build around Flagg.

This trade is quite an interesting one. It's rare for picks to go back to their original teams. I'm not convinced the Hornets would do this, though, at least not just for Christie and Gafford. Christie would be an interesting add, but Gafford doesn't have a spot on this roster.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is the future at the center spot, and Moussa Diabate has been solid off the bench. Sure, center could be upgraded, but probably not at this cost. If the Hornets were to do this, they'd probably also need a second-round pick or two, but it's not likely to happen as pitched.

