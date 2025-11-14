What can Charlotte Hornets fans expect from LaMelo Ball in his probable return to the lineup on Friday?

The Charlotte Hornets did an admirable job treading water when LaMelo Ball was sidelined.

Charlotte went 2-3 without Ball in the lineup, sporting a league average offense (15th in offensive rating) and an overall positive net rating (+1.3) without their star point guard on the floor. The coaching staff and front office have developed an infrastructure that can survive without one of its key pieces, and they did just that.

Thankfully, though, a life raft is on the way.

Ahead of Friday night's rematch against the Bucks in Milwaukee, LaMelo Ball's game status was upgraded to probable, meaning his return to the floor is likely.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets at MIL 11/14

Josh Green (L Shoulder), Ryan Kalkbrenner (Personal), Brandon Miller (L Shoulder) and Grant Williams (R Knee) are out



Liam McNeeley (Illness) is questionable



LaMelo Ball (R Ankle Impingement) and KJ Simpson (L AC Joint Sprain) are probable — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) November 13, 2025

What can Hornets fans expect in Ball's return?

Despite the improved guard depth around LaMelo, Charlotte relied on him to create offense as a pick-and-roll ball handler at one of the highest rates in the league.

As a team, the Hornets run more pick-and-roll actions (23.9 per game per NBA.com) than any other in the Association, and LaMelo is the foundation that Charles Lee's preferred attack rests on.

Ball is logging nearly 10 reps as a pick-and-roll ball handler per game, the sixth most in the league behind other offensive engines like Cade Cunningham, Luka Doncic, and Jalen Brunson. He has used those actions to mixed results, averaging 8.0 points per game as an initiator in those play types, leaving his overall efficiency around the middle of the pack among all NBA players.

'Coming into the season knowing that last year offensively we were a little bit slow in our running habits, created some of the slowness, and I thought this year if we switched it up a little bit it would help maximize our whole roster,' said head coach Charles Lee before Wednesday night's game against Milwaukee.

'It would put Melo in a spot to play more early pick-and-roll, and it would help our team just get to actions a lot quicker. I think it just took us way too long last year.'

Although Ball hasn't been über efficient as a pick-and-roll scorer, he remains one of the league's preeminent playmakers in those actions, and Charles Lee has found ways to weaponize his rare combination of shooting, finishing, and passing, to open up looks for his teammates.

Charlotte added a slight wrinkle to their double-drag action here, implementing a ram screen by Ryan Kalkbrenner to free Kon Knueppel.



A beauty of a set to weaponize LaMelo/Kon’s strengths as shooters. pic.twitter.com/9y6jHOpSGi — Matt Alquiza (@malquiza8) October 27, 2025

This early offense set is built around Charlotte's preferred '77' or double drag action, winds up in a wide open look for the sweet shooting Kon Knueppel. LaMelo reads the defense's leverage perfectly and drops a dime into Kon's shooting pocket for the open three-pointer.

Those two developed a sweet chemistry early in the season, and their symbiotic relationship should thrive when Ball gets back on the floor.

I'm excited to (probably) see the evolution of Kon and LaMelo's partnership in screening actions tomorrow night.



They scorched the Wizards with it to open up the second half in Washington a few weeks ago.



It's an NBA Cup game - Charlotte is going to pull out all of the stops. pic.twitter.com/X7eVY2OoQe — Matt Alquiza (@malquiza8) November 14, 2025

Outside of just operating in screening actions, fans can expect some vintage LaMelo Ball chicanery if he makes his return in Cream City on Friday.

One-legged three pointers from Kenosha. Rafter-sniffing lobs to Moussa Diabate (who is in line to start as Ryan Kalkbrenner enjoys life as a new dad). Seeing-eye passes as he levitates over the baseline. Remember when he dropped 50 in Milwaukee last November?

When LaMelo Ball is on the floor, fireworks ensue, and the Hornets just play better basketball. For all of the hand-wringing about his future in Charlotte (that I participated in here), basketball fans across the Carolinas can look forward to his probable return in Milwaukee on Friday night. The Hornets will be more competitive with him on the floor.

Charlotte is more fun when LaMelo laces up, and it seems like he's on track to do so.

