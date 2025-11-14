Former NBA Champion Pat Connaughton has found himself a role in Charlotte

"When we made the trade for Pat, I talked to him and I said, 'You're probably not making the team."

After spending seven years and winning an NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks, Pat Connaughton was dealt alongside two second-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets this summer for Vasilije Micic. Shortly after the deal, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson told Connaughton that he was not supposed to make the Hornets' opening night roster.

"He knows that if he plays 5 minutes or if he may not play for 20 straight games," Peterson told the entire Hornets team on an episode of Reel Access, "why he's on this team is because he's about everything that we're about: Hornets DNA."

Fast forward a few months, and Connaughton has become a contributor to the Hornets' rotation. He's played in all of the last five games for the Hornets, essentially taking over Tidjane Salaun's role in the rotation with the second-year forward playing in Greensboro.

In Wednesday's victory over his former team, Pat recorded a season high 11 points and 2 assists, hitting two threes in the process.

“It’s what he does," Head Coach Charles Lee said about Connaughton after the win. "Day in, day out, he’s just an ultimate competitor, and that’s what we love about him."

@malquiza8 asked Charles Lee for me about if he thinks facing his former team added any extra motivation for Pat tonight, or if it is more a reflection of the rhythm he's built lately:



"I think that he’s just trying to get better everyday."

One of Charles Lee's biggest mottos is "Daily Improvement". Pat has been a constant example of this, and it's something that the Hornets head coach noted even before the preseason.

"The expectations are for him to come in and be a pro," Lee said during his media day availability. "He's won a championship, and I think he understands what it takes to win at the highest level. Anything he can give to our team on and off the court in those areas that are ultimately gonna get us to where we want to be is gonna be impactful."

To this point, Connaughton has averaged 4.3 points on 60% from the field, and 45.5% from deep. While he is not the same impactful player he was during Milwaukee's championship run in 2021, Pat has found a role in Charlotte.

